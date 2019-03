A common misconception by folks with oily skin is that, because their faces produce so much sebum, it's unnecessary for them to wear moisturizer. The fact is, however, that skimping out on moisturizer can make oily skin types dry out — and if your skin becomes too dry, it can have a rebound effect, which causes it to produce even more oil. The solution? Do your research and make sure you're using one of the best drugstore moisturizers for oily skin to keep your moisture levels, well, level.

Moisturizers are one of the more basic skin care products you don't have to spend a ton of money on (unlike serums and chemical exfoliants, for example), so if you're in the market for a new one, drugstore products will do just fine. Not all moisturizers are created equal, however, which is why it's important to keep your eye out for a few important factors when shopping for an oily skin-specific face cream. Most importantly, the formula should be oil-free, so as to not overload your skin with the stuff that's already making it slick. Also, you want the formula to be non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. Oily types are already more susceptible to breakouts and clogged pores, so it's important to avoid a moisturizer that can cause further congestion.

Ahead, find five of the best moisturizers for oily skin under $30.

1. The Overall Best Moisturizer For Oily Skin Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of Cetaphil Pro's Oil Absorbing Moisturizer is that it accomplishes pretty much everything you could want a moisturizer for oily skin to do. Most importantly, it provides lightweight coverage that hydrates without clogging pores — something essential for oily skin. It also provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB coverage with an SPF of 30. Cetaphil utilizes a special technology that provides sun protection with less irritating filters, which helps your skin absorb more moisture. Finally, this formula uses micropearl technology, which provides a matte finish to your skin after application. All of that — for just $14.

2. The Best Mattifying Moisturizer La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Moisturizer $28 Amazon See On Amazon While a lot of moisturizers for oily skin claim do mattify the skin, none do it better than La Roche-Posay's Effaclar Mat Moisturizer. It utilizes LHA (lipo-hydroxy acid), which exfoliates your skin and unclogs pores, making them appear smaller. But the mattifying agent is zinc pidolate, which fully neutralizes shine. Zinc is also a useful acne-fighter, which makes it a great choice for folks who are oily and acne-prone. The formula is oil-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested, too. Swipe it on ahead of your makeup, and you'll enjoy matte skin all day long.

3. The Best Lightweight Gel Moisturizer Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a lightweight gel to a moisturizing cream for your hydration needs, reach for Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel. It's by far the lightest weight moisturizer on this list, but that doesn't mean it's not seriously hydrating. This gel contains hyaluronic acid, which works to draw moisture from the air to your skin (it can also hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, making it one of the most hydrating ingredients on the planet). It's alcohol-free, oil-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested — and since it's so lightweight, it wears incredibly comfortably under the rest of your makeup.

4. The Best Moisturizer For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Control Moisturizer (3 Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon Not all oily skin is necessarily prone to breakouts, but if you are dealing with clogged pores and acne, Clean & Clear's Advantage Acne Control Moisturizer is a great choice. The oil-free formula contains salicylic acid, a go-to acne-fighting ingredient that helps clear breakouts from the deepest layers of your skin, but it also moisturizes, to counteract any dryness from the salicylic acid. This order comes in a three-pack, too, so you'll be stocked up for ages.