Whether you have a long day ahead of you with minimal time for touch ups or you have oily skin that makes it nearly impossible for makeup to stay in place, setting powders were designed to do exactly what their name suggests: set your makeup. Better yet, the best drugstore setting powders are just as effective as their pricey prestige counterparts, which means you don't have to go broke for makeup that stays intact all day.

Before you get to the goods, there are two primary types of setting powders to choose from: loose or pressed. Loose powders are more finely milled, and they tend to be preferred by professional makeup artists for photographs and red carpet events because the smaller particles make it more buildable without any cakey finish. Pressed powders, on the other hand, are preferred for on-the-go touch ups because they don't run the risk of spilling in your bag (just be sure to apply with a lighter hand).

You can also choose between translucent and tinted powders. Translucent setting powders are colorless, so they work well with every skin tone as long as they are properly blended. If you choose a tinted option, you'll need to make the extra effort to color match your setting powder to your foundation, which you might prefer if you're looking for brightening or color-correcting benefits.

When it comes to application, you can use a large brush made with natural hair to sweep the powder over your skin while your foundation and concealer are still wet for long-lasting coverage. You can also follow the baking makeup method for more heavy-duty coverage on targeted areas, which requires you to pack on a thick layer of powder and let it sit for several minutes before dusting it off.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best drugstore setting powders to keep your makeup in place for less than $10.

1. Best Setting Powder For Oily Skin L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Face Powder $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Oily skin types are probably already familiar with using setting powders to help control shine. But if you're on the hunt for a more budget-friendly option that helps keep oil at bay, try the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Face Powder. Developed with your skin type in mind, this L'Oréal powder promises to absorb excess oil and add a matte finish to your skin as it locks makeup in place and blurs pores for a flawless, shine-free complexion.

2. Best Tinted Setting Powder Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a tinted option, Maybelline's Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder matches up to those pricier options. It's available in eight colors, ranging from light to dark, so there's a setting powder for a variety of skin tones. Plus, you can use it in a number of ways, either choosing a shade that blends right over your foundation or using a lighter shade under your eyes to brighten and color correct any dark circles. Either way, it will help your makeup look fresher, longer, and eliminate that afternoon shine.

3. Best Pressed Powder Revlon PhotoReady Translucent Finisher $7 | Amazon See On Amazon As much as I love a loose setting powder, I have to admit that I'd never just throw one in my purse to whip out later. Not only is there the risk that it will spill in your bag, but loose powders also have a tendency to end up all over your clothes, no matter how careful you are (kind of like a powdered doughnut). Revlon's PhotoReady Translucent Finisher is the perfect on-the-go solution with its pressed powder formula. Not only does the mess-free powder come in a tiny compact, complete with brush and mirror, but it's also available in a universal translucent shade that prevents shine and gives skin a poreless finish.

4. A Classic Loose Setting Powder With Double The Product Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon There are some beauty secrets so solid, they withstand the test of time, earning generations of fans along the way. The Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder has been around since 1935, and it still holds up today. The finely milled setting powder comes in several tinted shades, as well as a translucent option. Plus, the jumbo container is more than double the size of the other powders on this list, saving you money while it also saves your makeup.