When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, there are some things you just can’t control like loud neighbors and snoring partners. Even though you can't stop those disruptive noises, using the best earplugs for sleeping will ensure you at least get some rest.

Ready to purchase a pair? First, consider the the decibel level of the noise around you. For example, a normal conversation is about 60 decibels and a rock concert falls around 120 decibels. The best earplugs for you to wear overnight are going to block from around 25 to 50 decibels depending on how silent you want to make things. If you're worried about canceling too much noise and potentially missing your alarm in the morning, don't worry — there are earplugs designed to muffle noise without fully blocking it out. There are even travel plugs that regulate air pressure on a plane to help you get shut eye on a red-eye flight.

Beyond useful functions, you'll also want to think about the earplug's material (you're going to be putting it in your ear, after all!). Foam works wonders at reducing sound, but it can sometimes be too big for people with smaller ear canals. For sensitive ears, doctors recommend getting earplugs made out of a something a bit gentler like wax or silicone.

No matter what kind of earplugs you require for sleep, these are the best options out there.

2 Air-Pressure-Regulating Earplugs That Are Perfect For Plane Travel Amazon EarPlanes, eP2 Reusable Earplugs $12 AmazonBuy Now If your ears are prone to popping on airplanes, you'll want to invest in a pair of these reusable earplugs. They regulate air pressure and naturally reduce harsh noises so you can enjoy a relaxing in-flight nap without being jolted awake by excessive noise. And before you even begin to doubt whether they work, you should know that they were tested by U.S. Navy Pilots. After purchasing this particular pair, one Amazon customer said they now “won’t fly without them.” So, frequent travelers, what are you waiting for?

3 High-Fidelity Earplugs That Come In A Range Of Sizes Amazon Happy Ears, Reusable Natural Sound Earplugs $12 AmazonBuy Now If you've ever struggled to find earplugs that actually fit your ears, look no further than these high-fidelity earplugs. They come in a range of sizes, ensuring there's a version for you. Made with an innovative attenuation filter that reduces noise evenly, this pair gives you a full spectrum of muffle-free sound while still protecting your hearing and reducing noise. Though they're ideal for sleeping under noisy conditions, the high-fidelity technology also makes them a great solution for loud concerts or sporting events. Oh, and don't let their larger size scare you. Thanks to an elongated pull tab, these are super easy to take out with a simple tug. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

4 Silicone Earplugs With A Premium Noise-Canceling Function Amazon PUAroom, SleepingPro Noise Canceling Sleep Earplugs $25 (Set of 2) AmazonBuy Now With a 45-decibel noise reduction function, these noise-canceling earplugs are an amazing option if you need complete silence when you sleep (and aren't worried about missing your alarm). Their compact design is powerful enough to protect your ears from high-decibel noise but can also filter down a normal noise level for an extra deep sleep. Featuring a triple flange design and a cone shape, these earplugs fit securely in the ear canal while blocking outside noise. They're made of natural silicone — aka perfect for sensitive ears — and are hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and washable. Even better, this two pack comes with a mini carrying case that can easily fit onto any key ring, so you never have to worry about misplacing them.