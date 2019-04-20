From the time I hit puberty, I've been trying to figure out a way to remove the hair above my upper lip. The sensitive skin in that area gets inflamed and angry when I wax, but shaving with a razor often causes razor burn and bumps. And plucking is so painful that, after one misguided attempt, I've never tried to tweeze those hairs again. So when I heard about epilators, which are less painful hair removers, my interest was immediately piqued. I started researching the best epilators for your face — and, to my delight, discovered you can get plenty of these handy gadgets on Amazon.

But first, a quick note: removing any sort of hair from your face or body is a choice. So it may be my choice, but by no means am I saying that you, too, should remove your facial hair. If you do choose to go the epilator route, though, make sure that it's specifically formulated for your face. The hair on your face tends to be finer than that of the rest of your body, which is why facial epilators use smaller electronic tweezers. Using a body epilator on your face can result in injury or irritation, so make sure you're not crossing over — unless the device specifically says that you can.

With that in mind, I've rounded up five of the best facial epilators you can buy on Amazon. Check them out, below.

1. The Overall Best Epilator For Your Face Tomiya Portable Miniature Facial Hair Remover $18 Amazon See On Amazon The Cadillac of epilators is the Tomiya Portable Miniature Facial Hair Remover. It's compact enough to take with you on the road, and it's hypoallergenic, dermatologist-recommended, and equipped with a gentle head, which means sensitive skin types should be able to use it safely, too. Its circular head makes it easy to cover a wide surface area, so you can epilate your entire face in a few minutes, and reviewers report no irritation or nicking. One happy customer raves, "I followed the instructions and all the hair was GONE! I didn't even feel stubble. I recently tried another product but it pulled (more liked ripped) the hairs out and it was agony but there was literally no pain with this one. The skin on my face has not felt this smooth in years."

2. The Best Epilator For Hard-To-Reach Areas Of Your Face Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer $17 Amazon See On Amazon While some facial epilators are great for your forehead, cheeks, and chin, the Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer is better for the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies of your face, like around your eyebrows and along your sideburns. The pivoting head makes it easy to navigate along curved or contoured areas, and it even comes with an attachment that's specifically made for grooming your eyebrows.

3. The Best Compact Epilator For Your Face (And An Amazon Reviewer-Favorite) Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See On Amazon A longtime favorite of Amazon reviewers, the Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover isn't just popular because of its ability to painlessly remove hair. No, it's also due to its discrete design, built-in light, and super small size. This compact gadget is the size of a tube of lipstick, so you can keep it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups. Choose from a variety of pretty rose gold finishes, including lavender, silver, aqua, and two shades of pink.

4. The Best Epilator With Multiple Add-Ons Braun Silk-épil 9 Epilator $110 Amazon See On Amazon Braun's Silk-épil 9 Epilator comes with multiple heads that can be used on your face and body, but it also comes with a trimming head, a brush cleaner, and a travel bag. As a major bonus, you also get a free facial cleansing brush for deep-cleansing and exfoliating your face. So even though it's the priciest option on the list, you're pretty much getting everything else you need to remove unwanted hair, plus much more. The pivoting head makes it useful for hair removal around your knees and other folded areas of skin, and it has a tiny built-in light, too.