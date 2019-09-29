A good espresso cup may seem like a mere accessory for your morning caffeine fix, but the best espresso cups will help you make the most of your mornings. To best enjoy your espresso, you’ll want to find a cup that's insulating, easy to handle, and the right size for your needs.

The most common materials include ceramic, stainless steel, and glass. Generally, ceramic is ideal because of its ability to preserve heat. It's also lightweight, though it can get pretty hot and may burn your hands, so handles are essential for a ceramic option. When it comes to stainless steel and glass, make sure they are have a double-walled design, which will help keep your espresso hot for longer. Unlike ceramic cups, double-walled cups, whether stainless steel or glass, don’t need handles because the outer-layer remains cool to the touch.

The size of your cups is another factor to consider. While most options range from 2 to 5 ounces in capacity, you'll want to go for an even larger cup if you like to drink cappuccinos or macchiatos.

After doing some research, I've gathered a list below to help guide you toward the right espresso cups for your home. (Add in one of the best espresso machines, too, and you'll be taking your morning routine to a whole new level).

1. The Overall Best Aozita Espresso Cups and Saucers with Espresso Spoons (Set of 4) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Aozita espresso cups are a classic, sleek set that includes saucers and espresso spoons. The 2.5-ounce cups, which come in a set of four, are ideal for those who enjoy a standard espresso. Made of ceramic and porcelain that's high quality, lead-free, and BPA-free, you can count on this cup to effectively preserve heat. It's also stackable, for easy storage, and safe for both the dishwasher and microwave. What fans say: "I can see why this is 'Amazon's Choice' for espresso cups. It's a perfect little set. Comes very well packaged. Sturdy cups, plates, and spoons. Nice design. Classic white. No complaints."

2. The Best Glass Espresso Cups JoyJolt Javaah Double Walled Espresso Glasses (Set of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a great glass option, these JoyJolt Javaah double-walled espresso glasses are both heat-resistant and scratch-proof. Made of borosilicate glass, this pick is lightweight and durable. The double walls help to preserve temperature, prevent condensation, and keep the exterior of the glass cool to the touch. Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe, these cups are even oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. As a plus, these glasses can even serve as dessert, cocktail, or shot glasses, and if you're interested in a larger size, the brand also offers a set of a 5.4-ounce espresso glasses with handles. What fans say: "In love with these espresso shot glasses! Stylish, nice body shape, and keep my fingers cool! Couldn’t be happier. [...] [They] are easy to clean and dry quickly."

3. The Best Stainless Steel Espresso Cups Tombert Stainless Steel Espresso Cups (Set of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Tombert espresso cups are a great option if you're looking for something both durable and unique. Made with 304 stainless steel that's food-grade, these cups are available in 2.7 or 5.5 ounces. While the stainless steel material may not offer quite the same temperature retention as other options, these cups are more durable than glass or ceramic and won't break if accidentally dropped. Nontoxic and BPA-free, these cups are double-walled for better insulation, and the exterior stays cool so you won't burn your hand. On top of all that, they're dishwasher-safe. What fans say: "These cups work perfectly for holding a beverage a bit larger than a typical espresso size. The cups look great, have a sturdy feel, are not too hot to hold, and clean easily. [...] I use them daily and they work great."

4. The Most Cost-Effective Option OAMCEG Double Wall Espresso Cups (Set of 6) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Available as a set of six, these OAMCEG espresso cups are a great budget find. The double-walled construction means you can handle these glasses without getting burned, and the temperature of your espresso will be better retained, too. Made of tough borosilicate glass, these cups are temperature resistant from as low as -20 degrees to as high as 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them great for hot or cool drinks. The manufacturer even points out the multi-functionality of these glasses as either small cocktail or dessert cups. Just note that these glasses aren't dishwasher-safe. What fans say: "Never had double wall espresso cups before, I used a regular cup which didn't keep the coffee warm enough to enjoy it. [...] The coffee stays warm, easy to handle and they are beautiful. I can't compare them to other [double-walled] cups, but they are cheaper and do a great job."