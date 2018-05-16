If you have acne, it can feel risky to introduce an exfoliant into your routine. After all, no one wants to tempt fate and make their breakouts worse. But, the best exfoliators for acne have the exact opposite effect, and are vital for anyone looking to treat pimples and dry skin. In fact, because acne-prone skin has an even greater habit of shedding dead particles that can get trapped in your pores, an exfoliator is a must-have for anyone looking to reduce and prevent acne.

When shopping around, keep a few things in mind. Most often, you’ll want to opt for chemical exfoliants over physical exfoliants, as physical exfoliants (like harsh scrubs) can irritate acne-prone skin and cause even more breakouts. Instead, look for cleansers with chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid, which simultaneously rid your face of dry skin and clear out your pores.

Additionally, while brushes and reusable devices are popular options, they can carry bacteria even after you rigorously clean them — bacteria that gets into your pores and exacerbates your acne. If you’re looking for more than a simple cleanser, try a disposable option, like exfoliating pads, which are preloaded with the amount of solution you need to wipe your skin clean of dead skin and oils.

No matter if your skin is sensitive, oily, dry, or a combination of the three, rest easy. This roundup of the best exfoliators for acne has just what you need.

1 The Best Exfoliator For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin: A Salicylic Acid Cleanser That Can Be Used On Your Whole Body Amazon CeraVe Renewing Salicylic Acid Cleanser $9 AmazonBuy Now This renewing exfoliating cleanser is packed with salicylic acid to balance the naturally-produced sebum on the surface of your face and rid your complexion of dry skin particles. Developed with dermatologists, this exfoliator also features three vital ceramides, natural oils that aid your skin in retaining moisture to prevent dryness. Its non-comedogenic and fragrance-free formula make this daily cleanser a great addition to your skin care regimen if you struggle with oily, acne-prone skin. And because you can use it all over your body, this is the best option on this list for anyone struggling with shoulder or back acne, as well.

2 The Best Exfoliator For Dry, Acne-Prone Skin: A Cleanser With Glycolic Acid For Extra Exfoliating Power Amazon Body Merry Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser $18 AmazonBuy Now With over 1,000 five-star reviews, this glycolic acid cleanser is a fan-favorite that delivers incredible results for anyone dealing with severe dryness. While a combination of kojic acid, rosehip oil, olive oil and tea tree oils works to clear out your pores, the glycolic acid in this cleanser removes the dead layer of skin on the surface of your face. The jojoba oils in this cleanser also give it plenty of moisturizing power to rehydrate severely dry skin. What you’re left with is a clean, clear complexion that feels soft and smooth to the touch.

3 The Best Exfoliator For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin: A Mild Scrub Designed For Sensitive Skin Amazon Era Organics Microdermabrasion Scrub And Mask $24 AmazonBuy Now While most physical exfoliators would be too harsh for sensitive skin (and a general no-no for acne-prone skin), this gentle facial scrub and mask was designed to be soft and safe for skin prone to sensitivity. Made with manuka honey to balance your skin’s pH level, and walnut to gently scrub your face, this product even serves double duty. You can use this mild scrub as a face mask: simply leave the product on your face for five to ten minutes, and let your skin absorb the healing vitamin C and aloe vera. And it will battle your acne as well. One reviewer says, “Since I started using the cream, NO acne... It’s magic, seriously."

4 The Best Disposable Exfoliating Pads For Quick And Easy Application Amazon Replenix Acne Solutions Glycolic And Salicylic Acid Pads $21 (For 60 Count) AmazonBuy Now Cleansers and scrubs are great, but sometimes you want something you can quickly use and throw away in just a few seconds. If you’re looking for the best disposable exfoliator for acne, these exfoliating pads with glycolic and salicylic acid are fantastic. Rub these pads once or twice daily all over your face and then watch as they quickly start to take action on your acne-prone skin. One reviewer even says, “This cleared my face up in 72 hours and now I use as maintenance and I have ZERO breakouts – miracle pads in a jar!” This jar comes with 60 salicylic and glycolic acid pads that will clear your pores and remove dry skin from your face, all in one simple swipe.