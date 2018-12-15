Because the skin under and around your eyes is thinner than the rest of your face, it's much more susceptible to dehydration. A dry or dehydrated eye contour area can present itself in a variety of ways, but one of the easiest ways to keep it healthy is to ensure it's hydrated. This is where the best eye creams with hyaluronic acid come in; like most eye-oriented beauty products, they help keep the area looking firm and plump, but they also take things up a notch in terms of hydration by using one of the most powerful hydrating ingredients on the planet.

Ahead, you'll find five great eye creams that all contain the miracle ingredient hyaluronic acid. But how to know which one is right for you? For some, creams can actually make their under-eye area puffy; if that's the case, then reach for Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Gel Cream, which has a lighter-weight gel consistency. If you swear by products that come out of the French pharmacy, there's a great option by La Roche-Posay. Or, if you love trying innovations from lesser-known Asian brands, consider Hada Labo's eye cream — straight from Tokyo, by way of Amazon.

And here's a hot tip. While many of you probably apply eye cream as a part of your evening routine, it's actually better to apply it in the morning, since eye cream can trickle into your eyes while you sleep, causing redness and puffiness. Not only will morning application allow your eye cream to work its magic all day long, but it will also help your concealer blend better and go on more smoothly.

So without further ado: here are five of the best eye creams with hyaluronic acid.

1 The Best Drugstore Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an option that won't break the bank, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Gel Cream is a great choice. It contains hyaluronic acid and has a gel-like texture that's lightweight, non-sticky, and absorbs quickly. Since it's water-based (instead of oil-based like most creams), this is also the best option for oily skin. It's fragrance-free, dye-free, and non-comedogenic, to boot. The best part is, it costs less than $15. Plus, this thin little tube is a breeze to travel with.

2 The Best Prestige For Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream $18 Amazon See On Amazon Considering this eye cream hails from a prestige brand, it's still quite affordable at just $18. Using an aloe base and infused with hyaluronic acid, this formula moisturizes, hydrates, and brightens the under-eye area, resulting in soft, supple, plump-looking skin. It's not the richest or most advanced eye cream out there, but as one reviewer puts it, "It's an excellent choice for someone on the younger side who wants to start using eye cream so they don't need the hefty stuff later. It really helps for dry and tired skin. Not too heavy or oily. Mario does it again!"

3 The Best French Pharmacy Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid $34 Amazon See On Amazon A lot of people tend to stick with French pharmacy products because they're typically gentle, free of questionable ingredients, and most importantly, extremely effective. La Roche-Posay's Hydraphase eye cream contains hyaluronic acid and provides hydration for up to 24 hours. It's also packed with caffeine to plump and rejuvenate tired-looking eyes, as well as the brand's signature thermal water, which is soothing and cooling. Though it's called a cream, it's actually a gel, so it's another great choice for oily skin. It's also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and suitable for sensitive skin and eyes. "I've been using it for years, and it's the best," one reviewer said. "All other gels or cremes irritate my eyes."

4 The Best All-Natural Eye Cream With Hyaluronic Acid MyChelle Perfect C Eye Cream $23 Amazon See On Amazon Green beauty fanatics, say hello to MyChelle's Perfect C Eye Cream. The formula is vegan and made without parabens, petroleum, silicones, sulfates, artificial fragrances, and artificial colors — and it's cruelty-free. It's made with L-ascorbic acid to brighten your skin, as well as hyaluronic acid and shea butter to keep it smooth and moisturized. There's also cucumber and other botanical extracts to protect against pollutants and environmental aggressors, which will help keep skin healthy in the long run.