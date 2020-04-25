Whether you're going for a low-key look or drawing a dramatic eye for a night out, you want to choose an eyeliner that can last. But when it comes to choosing the best eyeliner pencil that doesn't smudge, there are several important factors to consider before making your final choice.

When you think about smudge-proof eyeliner pencils, waterproof selections might come to mind. You're not wrong — because many waterproof formulas can resist smudges — but that "waterproof" label shouldn't be the only thing you look for, because being waterproof and smudge-proof are two different things. If a liner is smudge-proof — aka resistant to sebum or oils — there should be an indication of that on the label.

Something else to think about is what type of pencil you want. There are standard pencils that need to be sharpened and self-sharpening pencils. Some selections even come with a sponge on the opposite end of the pencil so you can create an intentional smudge whenever you want to.

When it comes to finding the best eyeliner pencil to prevent smudges throughout the day, your choices come in various neutral shades that are shiny, sparkly, or matte.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: An Eyeliner Pencil That's Oil-Resistant For 36 Hours Maybelline New York Tattoostudio Eyeliner Pencil $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a bold liner that won't smudge for a while, this gel pencil from Maybelline is a must-have. Not only is it waterproof, but it's also resistant to sebum for 36 hours. That means it shouldn't smudge for over one day of use, which is a huge plus. Since it's built like a standard pencil, sharpen it to prevent dullness and get more product — and it's available in over 10 neutral and bright shades like intense charcoal, deep onyx, teal, white, and more. Some of the selections are matte and some are even sparkly. Why fans love it: "Runs smooth, fierce, and very black. It hasn’t smudged even when I accidentally start to rub my eye when I forget I’m wearing makeup! Very happy."

2. A Smudge-Proof Mechanical Pencil With A Built-In Sharpener L'Oreal Paris Infallible Eyeliner Pencil $8 | Amazon see on amazon This smudge-proof eyeliner is able to last for up to 16 hours, but it isn't waterproof. Still, the built-in sharpener makes it easy to ensure that the tip is never dull. Plus, there's even a smudging sponge on the opposite end you can use to achieve a smokey look. The liner itself is available in various hues such as white, slate, brown, and carbon black. Why fans love it: "This has been my go-to eyeliner for about 10 years. It's so smooth and easy to apply, very pigmented, once it sets it stays put all day and never smudges or flakes."

3. A Self-Sharpening Pencil That's Smudge-Proof And Waterproof Maybelline New York Unstoppable Eyeliner (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon see on amazon This smudge-proof eyeliner comes in a pack of two for just $10. You can choose from rich shades like onyx, espresso, sapphire, and more — and they'll stay in place "all day" long, according to the package. Similar to the previous mechanical pencil, these come with a convenient self-sharpening tip. However, unlike the other option, these are waterproof. Why fans love it: "I've been using this product for a few years, and I gotta say that this is my favorite eyeliner. It never smudges, it stays put all night, and it's super easy to apply. Definitely will be buying it again and again... and again."

4. This Colorful Option That Comes In Over 20 Vibrant Shades Wunder2 Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil $16 | Amazon see on amazon With over 20 shades available, this smudge-proof eyeliner pencil makes it easy to change up your look without compromising on quality. Choose from metallic, glitter, and matte finishes in gorgeous colors like royal blue and emerald (as well as classics like black and brown) — they'll all last for 24 hours. Plus, the formula is waterproof as well as cruelty-free. Similar to the first choice, you can fine-tune this liner with an external sharpener. And as an added bonus, you can even use it as eyeshadow. Why fans love it: "Just to see how long it would last, I did my eyes two nights ago and I’m still wearing original lines. No smudges, runs, or black eyes. I’m buying every color they have! I have very oily skin...at 57 I’ve finally found the perfect eyeliner.”