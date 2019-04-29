Of all the eye colors one could have, blue might be the most variable. The shade can range from extremely bright and ice-like to a deep sapphire, or even gray. That's why picking the best eyeshadow palettes for blue eyes can be a little tricky. There isn't just one shade that works "best" for them, because the hues can be so different depending on how light or dark they are.

Complementary colors are the name of the game when picking out the best eyeshadow for a certain eye color. You either want hues that are in the same family or on the complete opposite side of the color wheel from the color of your eyes. If you look at a color wheel, red and orange are what's directly across from blue. That means that variations of these colors will look great, too, like pinks and browns.

Shades of blue and silver will also look gorgeous on blue eyes. If your eyes are on the lighter side, try a dark sapphire or navy, while dark blue eyes should try gray or silver.

In the meantime, check out five of the best eyeshadow palettes that are guaranteed to make blue eyes pop.

1. A Simple, Bronze-y Palette For Beginners Almay Intense i-Color Everyday Neutrals, Blues $9 Amazon See On Amazon If you're just starting out, a small palette like this Almay Intense i-Color Everyday Neutrals for blues is a great beginner option. That's because it shows you exactly how to apply your eyeshadow — just look at how the colors are situated. The bottom bronze goes across your lid, while the darker brown blends beautifully into your crease. Then, to highlight your brow bone, sweep the pearl shadow right under your brows (and on the inner corners of your eyes — a makeup artist trick to make them pop). This combination of colors is beautiful for blue eyes, because the bronze shades are versions of orange — one of the complementary colors to blue.

2. A Shimmery Palette With Pink, Bronze, & Golden Hues Everfavor Professional Makeup 21 Color Makeup Palette $13 Amazon See On Amazon Red, orange, and yellow-based hues all beautifully complement blue, which is what makes Everfavor's Professional Makeup 21 Color Makeup Palette such a great option. It contains 21 shades that all fall within the sweet spot of the color wheel that complements blue: light shades of red, orange-y golds, yellows, and bronze. Pink is also one of those colors that looks stunning on blue eyes, and this palette contains tons of light pink and peach-y shades. You can even use some of the lighter pearl and pink colors to highlight your cheekbones.

3. An 18-Pan Palette With Reds & Golds UCANBE Twilight Dusk Eyeshadow Palette $11 Amazon See On Amazon For a smoldering evening look, pick up the UCANBE Twilight Dusk Eyeshadow Palette. It contains 18 shades that are similar to the undertones in the Everflavor palette, except they're much deeper and more pigmented. The deeper reds and golds help make light blue eyes shimmer, but also add complementary depth to darker shades of blue. Then, you have a couple of chocolate brown, taupe, and red wine colors that look gorgeous on blue eyes of all types — light, dark, aqua, gray. The other great thing about this palette is the mix of matte and shimmery shades. You can use the mattes for a bolder, more defined look, while the deeply-pigmented shimmers are perfect for nights out and special occasions.

4. A Darker Palette For A Deep Gray, Purple-y Smoky Eye Maybelline The Rock Nudes Palette $6 Amazon See On Amazon Drugstore devotees will love this Maybelline The Rock Nudes Palette. It's got a mix of pinks, purples, and grays — which all pair beautifully with blue eyes. Purple is a combination of red/pink and blue, which is why it works so well, making it a color that's somehow both complementary and contrasting. You can also use the light and dark gray shades for a more muted smoky eye, or a pop of the blue or purple shades for something a bit more vibrant.