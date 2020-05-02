Skin care goes far beyond skin care products, as anyone who's witnessed the transformative effects of a facial massage can attest to. And while you can use your hands to give yourself a face massage, there are plenty of reasons why investing in a targeted tool makes sense. To get help on choosing the best face massagers, I turned to Elaine Hunztinger, an acupuncturist and facial rejuvenation specialist, who advises investing in a high-quality, user-friendly tool, like a gua sha disc or a jade roller. But even more important than the tool itself is your technique, so your "lymphatic system is better able to do its job of cleansing your body of toxins and supporting your immune system," Huntzinger explains. Ahead, you'll find four of the best face-massaging tools to choose from — but first, some expert tips on technique.

Before performing your facial massage, it's best to first cleanse and prepare your skin with moisturizing products — think essences, serums, and creams. With any form of facial massage, whether using your hands or a tool, “The general rule is up and out. Start with the neck, to open the meridians and encourage lymph flow." Work on one half of your face at a time, going from the midline and out towards your ears/hairline. "There are loads of lymph nodes in front of the ear, so moving towards them encourages them to do their job, i.e. it encourages depuffing in the face," Huntzinger says.

To give yourself an aesthetician-worthy face massage, pick from any of the best face massage tools, listed below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set MoValues Original Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Huntzinger likes to incorporate gua sha into her facial massages, then uses a jade roller as her last step. "Gua sha has more of a sculpting effect, whereas the roller is more soothing, so I use a roller to finish my routine before I go to bed," she says. This set contains both a jade roller and gua sha tool, and it also comes with other bonuses, like a silicone brush that you can use to apply skin care products and masks. Some other interesting insights from Huntzinger: “I find balancing between Yin and Yang for the face reaps the most benefits. Gua sha brings Yin to the face, taking all the energy that has been released through the active Yang movements and gently helping the lymphatic system process the cellular debris," she says.

2. The Best Rose Quartz Facial Roller Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of jade, this highly rated facial roller uses jade quartz to give your skin a soothing massage. But what's especially cool about it is that it vibrates (it's powered by batteries), and it even comes with a smaller attachment for the delicate area underneath your eyes. Interestingly, there's a theory that jade has more of a contouring and sculpting effect, while rose quartz provides a more soothing experience for people who have sensitive skin (though of course this hasn't been proven). In any case, both jade and rose quartz rollers make it easy to give your skin a lovely, circulation-boosting massage any time.

3. The Best Ice Roller ESARORA Ice Roller $18 | Amazon See on Amazon One of the most delightful finds on Amazon, this best-selling Esasora ice roller is meant to be kept in the freezer so it's always readily chilled. Its icy head is ideal for de-puffing and calming skin that's become irritated or inflamed, whether from indulging in a bit too much wine or seasonal allergies. But that's not all it's good for: It's a huge hit with people who have migraines, face pain, tension headaches, neuropathy, TMJ, and more, thanks to its soothing and pressure-relieving benefits. Whether you have chronically puffy skin or any of the aforementioned medical conditions, this might be one of the best under-$20 purchases you'll ever make.

4. The Best Beauty Bar Yeamon 2-In-1 Beauty Bar $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Another type of face massager to consider is a beauty bar, like this one. It's a two-in-one tool that vibrates at 6,000 vibrations per minute, and it's even waterproof, so you can take it into the bath or shower. The battery-operated tool has changeable heads that can be used on your face, neck, and body; the T-shaped head is better for tightening and plumping the skin on your face, while the double-balled head will be better if you're after a firmer massage. "Beyond the beauty benefits that may come from these, these are ideal for any tension headaches or issues. Also great for sore hands and joints," noted one reviewer.