The 5 Best Face Mists For Oily Skin
Just how some moisturizers are better for your specific skin type than others, the same is true of face mists. And that’s precisely why it’s so important to discover the best face mists for oily skin. While normal and dry skin can be relatively easy to accommodate with hydrating ingredients, oily skin calls for unique combinations to help regulate sebum production and revitalize your complexion, minus the shine. And, when your oily complexion happens to also be acne-prone, you have even more to consider when shopping for the perfect face mist — like, is it antibacterial? Is it soothing? Will it help support your skin's natural protective barrier?
Since all of these questions can get pretty tricky, not to mention time-consuming to answer, I took to Amazon to find all the very best face sprays for oily skin. I looked for products free of any ultra-drying ingredients, like alcohol, as, while they may seem to mattify, they'll actually only kick oil production into overdrive. From there, I searched for soothing ingredients like aloe and rose, as well as those that protect against environmental aggressors like free radicals and ultraviolet light. The result? The five best face mists for oily complexions. Whether you have enlarged pores, suffer from mid-day shine, or are simply looking for a way to keep your skin feeling fresh throughout the day, we’ve got you covered.
1This All-Natural Face Mist That Instantly Revitalizes Oily Skin
If you’re keen on using all-natural products, you’ll be stoked to find out that one of the best face mists for oily skin is formulated with nothing but aloe, coconut water, hibiscus, and rose, along with pure plant actives — no fillers. Formulated to tone, hydrate, and soften skin in a single spritz, this non-comedogenic mist from Herbivore Botanicals is an absolute dream for people with oily skin. Not only will a spritz of this antioxidant-rich mist refresh your complexion, but with the natural salicylic acid found in aloe leaf water, it will help combat blemishes and prevent new ones from forming, too.
2This Oil-Controlling Face Mist That Also Protects Against UVA and UVB Rays
Sunscreen is important, and while many beauty products that claim to have SPF in them aren’t nearly as effective as you might think. When you look to a sunscreen company, however, you can most certainly rely on their formulas. That’s why you’ll love this three-in-one mist from Supergoop!. The non-greasy mist sprays on to set makeup, control oil production and shine, and refresh your skin whenever needs a boost.
Expert tip: For an even more refreshing experience, pop your bottle into the fridge during the warmer months of the year. The already-revitalizing rosemary will be taken to the next level when paired with a cool finish.
3This Soothing Face Mist for Oily Skin That'll Give You the Most Bang for Your Buck
Effective shouldn’t equate to expensive and this cult-favorite face mist from Mario Badescu proves it. When you spritz this antioxidant-rich facial spray onto oily skin, you’ll be shocked that such a luxurious feeling could be the result of a less-than-$10 purchase. Formulated with cooling cucumber and healing aloe, this water-dense mist works to flawlessly hydrate and calm your complexion without weighing it down, successfully preventing your sebaceous glands from going into overdrive.
4This Vitamin C Toner Mist That Clarifies And Refines Oily Skin
One of the best ways to keep your t-zone under control is by adding a toning mist like this one from Body Merry to your skin care routine. Where regular face mists refresh and hydrate skin, this one works to elevate your cleansing regimen by absorbing pore-clogging impurities that could be exacerbating your oily skin, while also pumping in hydration to encourage a clear, healthy, even, complexion. What's more, the formula is all-natural and cruelty-free, making it not only beneficial for your skin, but for the greater good, too.
5This Anti-Inflammatory, Seaweed-Infused Toning Mist You Can Snag for Under $5
Vegan and cruelty-free, this refreshing toner mist is ideal for all skin tones, but thanks to its alcohol-free formula, it's particularly beneficial for oily skin. When skin care products contain alcohol it can lead to drying out your skin, which can actually cause your complexion to look oilier thanks to your sebaceous glands going into overdrive trying to compensate. To ensure your skin is adequately hydrated, stock one of these super-affordable mists in your bag so that you'll be adequately prepared for a mid-day spritz, post-gym boost, or morning-after refresh.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.