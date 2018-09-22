While not medically concerning, dry skin can be annoying to deal with and often requires extra diligence to your skin care regimen. To treat it correctly, it's important to use one of the best face moisturizers for dry skin on a daily basis. Your skin will thank you.

To find the best moisturizer for your skin type, start with your level of dryness. Many people only get dry skin in the fall and winter months caused by colder outside temperatures and dry indoor air from central heat, whereas others have chronically dry skin year-round that tends to be more severe. If this is the case, or if flakiness, irritation, or redness accompanies the dryness, you'll want to opt for a thicker cream that offers more hydration. Look for ingredients that absorb moisture into the skin, like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and shea butter, or soothing agents like allantoin, which is also a good choice for treating eczema.

It's also a good idea to choose a moisturizer with SPF in it for daily sun protection — yes, even in the winter, and even if you spend most of your time indoors. If you do pick a moisturizer without SPF in it, make sure you're layering on some form of sun protection before you head out for the day.

Of course, dry skin isn't an across-the-board thing. If you have combination skin — skin that's dry in some parts and oily in others — you might want to try a lightweight, oil-free option. If you're prone to acne, non-comedogenic formulas are the way to go (that means they won't clog pores), and if you have sensitive skin, choose something that's hypoallergenic and made without dyes or fragrances to avoid irritation.

To find out the five best moisturizers for all types of dry skin, scroll on.

2 A More Affordable Option For Dry, Sensitive Skin & Eczema Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream $13 Amazon See On Amazon Another great choice for severely dry skin and/or eczema is this moisturizing cream from Vanicream. The main difference here is the price tag — for just $13, you'll get a huge 16-ounce (!!!) tube with a convenient (and much more hygienic) pump bottle. Like FAB's moisturizer, this dermatologist-recommended cream can be used on both your face and body. It even has a Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, so you can trust that it'll help treat even the flakiest, reddest of skin. In addition to eczema, it's also been proven to help with other skin irritations, like psoriasis and ichthyosis. Since the non-comedogenic formula is quite gentle — it's free of sulfates, phosphates, fragrance, lanolin, and parabens — you should be fine if you have sensitive skin. However, unlike the FAB moisturizer up top, this one does contain propylene glycol, which some people are allergic to (if you have easily irritated skin, always do a patch test before applying a new product on your face). It also contains petrolatum, which some people prefer to avoid.

3 A Water-Based Gel Cream For Parched Skin Lacking Moisture Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel $16 Amazon See On Amazon Believe it or not, there is a difference between dry and dehydrated skin. Luckily, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel tackles both. Since this is a water-based gel (not oil-based, like most creams), it's an awesome choice for combination skin. That also makes it great for acne-prone skin, since oil can clog pores, which is often the cause behind breakouts. As someone with both — combination, acne-prone skin — this is one of the only moisturizers I've found that sufficiently hydrates my skin without causing breakouts, and it doesn't feel sticky or heavy at all. This formula has a gel-like texture that absorbs right into your skin, and in addition to being oil-free, there's no added fragrance, either. The standout ingredient here is hyaluronic acid, a miracle ingredient known for retaining 1,000 times its weight in water. So if you have dry skin that's also dehydrated — which means your skin actually lacks water instead of just oil — this stuff should definitely help.