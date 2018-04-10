If you think slathering your shiny T-zone with anything other than moisturizer is a no-no, you are missing out on some of the best face oils for oily skin. While face oils tend to get a bad rap for anyone with oily, acne-prone skin, they're often the ones who benefit most from including them in their regimen. That's because natural face oils can actually help dissolve the excess sebum and grease that builds up on the surface of your skin, while still providing plenty of hydration. Also, if you're face is over-producing sebum, it's likely because it's compensating — so, using an oil can actually fix that problem.

Where dry skin benefits from heavy oils that slowly sink in from the surface, the best face oils for oily skin are lightweight, quick-dry, non-greasy formulas that feature ingredients that closely mimic naturally-produced sebum. Depending on your specific skin needs, you'll want to look out for products formulated with specific ingredients, like anti-inflammatory jojoba oil, redness-reducing rosehip oil, or clarifying tea tree oil.

If you've been checking off boxes on your skin care checklist as you read this, and you're ready to include face oil in your regimen, then you'll be glad to know that five of the best face oils for oily skin are just a scroll away. The only question is, which will you choose?

1 This Non-Comedogenic Facial Oil That Hydrates Skin Without Clogging Pores Amazon Admire My Skin Citrus Glow Drops $22 AmazonBuy Now All natural and beneficial for oily skin, this non-comedogenic facial oil delivers heavy hydration that leaves skin glowing in all the right ways. Formulated with vitamin C and E, as well as argan, rosehip, and sea buckthorn oil, with each drop, you can expect a hyper-effective solution for rebalancing your oily skin. And once you've put it on for a few minutes, your face will start to feel dewy and radiant. One reviewer praises this face oil's formula saying, "[It] gives you a dewy glow and improves the skin. In love with it. Can't live without."

2 This Lightweight, Organic Jojoba Oil That Can Reduce Sebum Production Amazon Viva Naturals Organic Jojoba Oil $13 AmazonBuy Now Formulated for your face, body, and hair, this hydrating jojoba oil provides an organic solution for your overactive pores, thanks to its lightweight formula that closely mimics the consistency of regularly-produced sebum. As a result, this fragrance-free facial oil can help rebalance your pores, causing them to produce less sebum with continued use. The formula is free of additives, allergens, and preservatives and can even act as a natural eye makeup remover.

3 This Redness-Reducing Facial Oil That's Perfect If You Have Sensitive, Oily Skin Amazon Herbivore Botanicals Lapis All Natural Facial Oil $30 AmazonBuy Now This eye-catching blue facial oil is anti-inflammatory, hydrating, and seriously shelfie-worthy. Formulated with azulene, an antibacterial ingredient that helps reduce redness and clarify skin, this soothing, all-natural product is a dream come true for oily, acne-prone skin. 100 percent vegan, the formula is made with squalane and jasmine sambac oil, two natural ingredients that help your skin hold moisture and increases its elasticity. One fan with "combination/oily and super sensitive skin" even hailed it as a "miracle worker."

4 This Antioxidant-Rich Face Oil That Protects And Balances Your Skin Amazon Mad Hippie Antioxidant Facial Oil $23 AmazonBuy Now Perhaps you've noticed that some of the very best face oils for oily skin have something in common: they're all natural. This antioxidant-rich facial oil is no different, apart from being formulated with a not-so-common ingredient: pomegranate oil. Pomegranates are incredibly beneficial for oily skin thanks to their naturally anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. What's more, they're laden with linoleic acid, an agent known for it's balancing properties, as well as punicic acid, an agent known for its skin-protecting and anti-inflammatory benefits. If you're looking for a face oil that can moisturize, protect, and balance your skin, this face oil is the ticket.