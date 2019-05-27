In a perfect world you'd be home and double cleansing by 9:00 p.m. (or maybe that's just me). But sometimes you find yourself running from work to the gym or to drinks with friends. Those are the days when face wipes are your saving grace. But just as you choose a cleanser for your skin type, you should be doing the same with on-the-go towelettes. Because each cleansing cloth is formulated with different ingredients, it makes sense that skin that's on the greasy side will want to choose one of the best face wipes for oily skin.

To ensure you've found your perfect match, the most important thing you’ll want to look for is a facial wipe that's oil-free. Ingredients that work to absorb excess oil and constrict pores, like charcoal and willow bark extract, are great because they’ll help keep your skin looking matte for longer. Because oily skin tends to be acne-prone, you may also benefit from an active ingredient like salicylic acid. The BHA is particularly suited for oily skin because it's able to cut through the sebum to unclog pores without being overly irritating.

Still, these oil and acne-fighting ingredients can be drying, so don’t forget to choose a face wipe with a gentle hydrator to restore moisture (drying out skin just leads to more oil production). Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe help draw moisture to the skin and keep it soothed. You also shouldn’t be solely relying on face wipes to get your skin clean. While this is true for all skin types, it’s especially true for oily and acne-prone skin because you need to ensure you’re thoroughly removing makeup and clearing out dirt and bacteria from your pores to keep your skin clear.

When you’re in a pinch or on-the-go, here are five of the best face wipes for oily skin to help get you started.

1. Best Mattifying Face Wipes For Oily Skin Garnier SkinActive Purifying Oil-Free Towelettes $5 Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these Garnier SkinActive Purifying Oil-Free Towelettes clean your face, but they also help absorb excess oil to leave skin looking matte. Activated charcoal draws out pore-clogging dirt and oil while soaking up shiny spots, and salicylic acid works to cut through oil to further cleanse your pores. One Amazon reviewer who describes the wipes as a "game-changer" writes, "They control my oily skin, have helped with my breakouts, and are great on my sensitive skin."

2. Best Natural Face Wipes For Oily Skin Pacifica Pineapple Wipe Out Oil Cleansing Face Wipes $5 Amazon See On Amazon For a more natural option, Pacifica's Pineapple Wipe Out Oil Cleansing Face Wipes are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without sulfates and parabens. Ingredients like willow bark extract, which is a source of salicylic acid, has anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties that help gently exfoliate skin and clean out pores. Its astringent properties also make it great for reducing pore visibility and controlling oil production. To keep skin hydrated, Pacifica added coconut water, hyaluronic acid, and aloe leaf extract.

3. Best Clarifying Face Wipes For Oily Skin La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes $10 Amazon See On Amazon Dermatologist-tested for oily skin (and suitable for sensitive skin), the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Oil-Free Cleansing Towelettes work especially well at deep-cleaning skin. The salicylic derivative lipo-hydroxy acid not only exfoliates skin to clear away oil and pore-clogging debris, but it also removes pollution particles. Meanwhile, zinc pidolate helps reduce excess oil while La Roche-Posay's thermal spring water hydrates and soothes.

4. Best Face Wipes For Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes $10 Amazon See On Amazon Though all of the wipes on this list would be good for acne-prone skin, Neutrogena's Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes were formulated specifically with acne in mind. Salicylic acid is towards the top of the ingredient list, so they're more aggressive when it comes to treating acne than most other face wipes. Neutrogena also included grapefruit extract in the mix, which has astringent and exfoliating properties that help minimize the appearance of pores while keeping them clear.