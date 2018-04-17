Knowing how important it is to cleanse your skin morning and night, have you ever felt like your face wash alone isn't cutting it? That's where the best facial cleansing brushes come in. Designed to dislodge the build-up of makeup, dead skin cells, and whatever other impurities may be lurking on your face, cleansing brushes are the ultimate solution to dealing with the dirt, oil, and grime that accumulate each day.

Unlike washcloths or your fingertips, facial cleansing brushes will not only wipe away the surface layer of impurities but dig deep down to exfoliate as well. Since many of the best facial cleansing brushes are electronic, it's important to search for ones with ultra-soft bristles that won't cause irritation. Apart from the bristles, you want to think about what you're hoping to get out of your facial cleansing brush.

Whether you need a skin care tool that can be used on-the-go, an option that doesn't require any plugs, something that can be altered for your specific daily purpose, or just about anything in between, ahead you'll find five of the best facial cleansing brushes the market has to offer. So, what are you waiting for? The deepest cleanse of your life is just a scroll away.

1 This Cult-Favorite Cleansing Brush That Works Six Times Better Than Hands Amazon Clarisonic Mia 2 $169 AmazonBuy Now Designed to remove the build-up of makeup, dirt, oil, and sweat, this two-speed facial cleansing brush is known for its deep cleansing power while remaining gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin (so long as you stay on the first speed). Especially ideal for those with acne-prone or dull skin, the spinning head on this brush ensures that pores are free of all impurities in just 60 seconds — at which point the brush automatically shuts off — promoting a healthier, clearer complexion with every wash. What's more, if you're not a big fan of the included brush head — perhaps you want something even softer or more exfoliating — you can choose from Clarisonic's vast array of heads, most of which easily click into place on the Mia 2.

2 This Battery-Operated Silicone Cleansing Brush That Uses Sonic Pulses To Deeply Cleanse Your Pores Amazon FOREO LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush $123 AmazonBuy Now Designed to offer users a larger brush head that fits in the palm of their hand, the Luna Mini 2 works to cleanse skin with the power of T-Sonic pulsations. These sonic pulses can be adjusted to eight different intensities and three zones of touch point thickness, effectively creating a facial cleansing brush that works for all skin types. What's more, the brush is specifically created to ensure there's no pushing or pulling in an attempt to preserve skin's natural elasticity. The Luna Mini 2 is made of silicone, a much more hygienic option than bristles, which can accumulate bacteria growth over time. So, whether your complexion is in need of a slow, gentle rinse, or a powerfully intense deep clean, this battery-operated facial cleansing brush gets the job done.

3 This Facial Cleansing Brush That Features Five Interchangeable Heads For Whatever Your Complexion Calls For Amazon ETEREAUTY Facial Brush $25 AmazonBuy Now This battery-operated facial cleansing brush doubles as a full-body skin care tool thanks to five interchangeable heads. Where the sponge head works wonders for removing makeup, the brush heads offer an assortment of different cleanses ranging in intensities, and the pumice head combats calluses and other ultra-rough skin. It also offers two different speeds and the best part is that it only costs $25.

4 This Non-Electric Cleansing Brush That Gets Rave Reviews For Its Effectiveness And Portability Amazon Ecotools Portable Facial Cleansing Brush $4.97 AmazonBuy Now While electronic cleansing brushes certainly have their benefits, there's something to be said about this much-loved, hand-held brush that's powered by putting a little wrist effort into your wash. Created with ultra-soft, cruelty-free bristles and recycled plastic, this ethical cleansing brush not only ensures a quality cleanse, but a quality impact on the environment, too. When cupped in your hand, it works best when moved in small circular motions to gently massage away the build-up of makeup, dirt, and impurities. What's more, since it's so compact, it's ideal for travel. Just throw it in your toiletry case without having to worry about an accompanying charger and you'll be well on your way to a squeaky clean visage wherever your adventure takes you.