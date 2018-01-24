More and more women are shaving their face — and probably not for the reasons you're thinking. The practice, which is particularly popular amongst Japanese women, has been around for ages and is super easy to make a habit of: All you need are the best facial razors for women, and you're good to go.

Face shaving is a form of dermaplaning, which is skincare treatment that involves removing vellus hair (or "peach fuzz") and dead skin cells with a sharp scalpel. While weekly dermaplaning sessions can be expensive, at-home face shaving is less intense, more affordable, and easier to do by yourself.

To find out just how beneficial it is to perform this treatment at home, we emailed Dr. Ava Shamban, a Beverly Hills dermatologist and founder of Ava MD and Skin Five. "Overall scraping off any uneven layer of cells helps give a more refined complexion as well as removes the peach fuzz," she explained. "Your face looks even and refreshed."

Many devout dermaplaners claim it leaves the complexion vibrant and improves hyper-pigmentation, lines, and scars. Face shaving can also create a hairless canvas that makes it easier to apply makeup and makes foundation appear smoother.

If you’re wondering if you need to remove your facial hair, the answer is very simple: of course you don't. Though, thanks to the dermaplaning trend, if you want to shave your face, there are way more options for women than ever before, and it couldn't be any easier or more affordable. Below, five innovative tools for getting your shave on, nick-free.

1. Disposable, Single-Blade Razors That Are All The Rage In Asia Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $4.20 | Amazon See On Amazon These razors, which, despite their name, aren't meant solely for brows, are the most popular type of at-home face shaving tool. This is probably because they're so easy (and safe!) to use. They have a single stainless steel blade and long handle that allows you to access the hard-to-reach contours of your face. Recommended by bloggers, beauty editors, and celebrities, the Tinkle is the closest tool you'll find to the sharp blades used in professional dermaplaning treatments. For $5, you'll get two three-packs, so six, total. Amazon fans say: "I absolutely love these. I have combination skin super sensitive but when I have peach fuzz on my face this is the most delicate razor that I have found to love. Everyone is different but I love these, and it helps when I need my make up evened out, if there is too much peach fuzz growing I just clean/ razor my face and my makeup comes out looking even. And the hair doesn’t grow back thick etc."

2. A Best-Selling Hair Remover For Seamless Hair Removal On-The-Go Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover $16 | Amazon See On Amazon With a convenient lipstick shape, this best-selling hair removing tool gives you all the benefits of shaving without the mess and fuss. Boasting over 5,000 reviews, it uses a hypoallergenic gold-plated shaver to remove unwanted hair without the risk of nicks and cuts. The spinning head cuts the hair in the small chamber, allowing for a precise — but gentle — shave, and it comes with a battery and cleaning brush. Amazon fans say: "This really does work and makes my skin feel so soft, like never before! Sometimes you are not sure if these product actually do as they say but I am so pleased with my purchase because this was an answer to my fuzzy face problem! I have been using it maybe twice a week for three weeks now and I love it!."

3. An Electric Hair Trimmer That's Got An Extra Comb Just For Brows Liberex Facial Shaver $14 | Amazon See On Amazon With precision blades, this facial hair trimmer is well-equipped to handle unwanted hair. The thin, round-tipped blades are sharp enough to remove hair in one swift motion without retracing over the skin. It has a pivoting head that follows the natural contours of the skin, giving you easy, painless, professional results at home. You can say goodbye to over-plucking, too, because this tool comes with an extra snap-on comb attachments to shape, trim, and groom brows. And of course, when used all-over, it provides gentle exfoliation. Amazon fans say: "It has a nice sleek looking design that is easy to grip. It trims down to skin level with no pulling hair or nicking skin. It’s perfect for trimming facial hair or getting a close shave on areas that can be hard to reach with larger trimmers."

4. A Top-Rated Men’s Razor For Traditionalists Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor With Refills $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you feel more comfortable using a traditional razor, this one is one of the top-rated ones out there. Recommended by celebrity facialists, Gillette's Mach3 Turbo will remove your peach fuzz while offering gentle exfoliation. With three sharp anti-friction blades, a long-lasting lubrication strip, and microfins to smooth the skin, this razor is less aggressive than those with a single sharp blade. Plus, you can use it on other parts of your body, so it's a win-win. Amazon fans say: "I've used the Mach 3 Turbo for years, and when I discovered I could easily order them via amazon, I was thrilled... especially since I had just left my in a hotel room and needed to replace it. Best razor ever, well for girls anyway... Yes, a woman uses a man's razor because, well, it's far superior than the pink ones made."

5. An Effective Hair Remover That's Not Technically A Razor — But It's Worth Mentioning R.E.M Spring Facial Hair Removal $19.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for painless facial hair removal and you're open to non-shaving options, this uniquely-shaped hair removing tool is your answer. Like shaving, this device is painless but unlike a razor it can rid your face of even the shortest or finest hairs right from the root so they won't grow back as fast. Made from 100 percent stainless steel, it’s suitable for all skin types to use on the cheeks, neck, lip, chin, and nose area. The shape contorts into a U-shape or straight line that can be easily maneuvered across the face, allowing a more precise experience. Amazon fans say: "I love this hair removal tool.. It is so easy to use... I will be recommending this to every woman I know. It removes the hair gently and efficiently. It is actually fun to use. I learned how to use it by the instructions on the package in less than 30 seconds. You can't go wrong with this !"