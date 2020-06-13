Rosacea is a chronic skin condition that results in flushing, redness, and sometimes breakouts, dry patches, and broken blood vessels. Fortunately, it is manageable and switching to makeup and skincare products that avoid some of the most common triggers can help. The best foundations for rosacea are free of irritating ingredients, while still offering enough coverage so you feel your confident best.

If you have rosacea, it's important to carefully read labels when choosing makeup and skincare. The most common ingredients that can trigger rosacea — and that should be avoided in a foundation — include fragrance and oils like mineral oil (oil-free formulas are best).

That said, what you add to your makeup routine is just as important as what you take away. A mineral makeup formula is often free of irritating ingredients and is a good alternative to drying powders. Foundations formulated with calming botanicals like aloe, grape seed oil, oatmeal, and other nourishing ingredients can soothe skin while creating a smooth base. If you have oily or dry skin that benefits from balance, your best bet is a foundation designed for your skin type that also omits ingredients that can make rosacea worse. And, if you like multitasking when it comes to makeup and skincare, a foundation or CC cream that contains a built-in SPF is a smart idea to help prevent rosacea flare-ups as a result of UV exposure.

Check out these highly rated foundations for rosacea that will give you the coverage you want while being extra gentle and kind to your skin.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Full Coverage Liquid Foundation DermaBlend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Pigments (1 Ounce) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Searching for a full coverage foundation that fully conceals redness, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation? This liquid foundation is a great choice — one that is free of both oil and water, as well as fragrance. The vegan formula was a 2018 Allure Best of Beauty Award winner and provides full coverage with a dewy finish (with zero cakiness, according to reviewers). The foundation comes in a unique dropper package that eliminates some of the mess of applying foundation and allows for buildable coverage, and it is available in 20 shades. Helpful review: "I have Rosacea. My capillaries are broken and suffer with semi-permanent to permanent facial redness. This product does an excellent job covering [...] It is a much heavier feel than I used to wear, but those products failed to do what Dermablend does. The drops make coverage quite easy to use and was delighted to find such an awesome way to administer makeup. I will definitely re-order and selecting the color was made much easier with so many choices available [...]"

2. The Best Lightweight Liquid Foundation For More Sheer Coverage Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation (1 Ounce) $45 | Amazon See on Amazon A trusted name in certified organic cosmetics, this lightweight liquid foundation from Juice Beauty is vegan and free of artificial fragrance, mineral oil, and other potentially irritating ingredients like artificial dyes and gluten. Reviewers say it mimics the weightless feel of a serum and its coverage is on the lighter to medium side, but that it's the perfect option for oily skin or for anyone who prefers a more sheer and natural finish. The formula contains a wealth of moisturizing, good-for-your-skin ingredients derived from plants — like soothing aloe, fruit stem cells, grape seed oil, and argan shell powder. It has antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and it comes in 11 shades. This one doesn't contain sunscreen so be sure to add a separate SPF to your routine. Helpful review: "I ADORE this foundation. After being a strictly mineral powder foundation wearer for years, my skin became more uneven colored after I turned 40 and I needed something with more coverage. I tried other brands, and tried this one a year ago... instant love!! Such good, natural coverage. It lasts and lasts and is so lightweight, feels awesome on my face!"

3. The Best Pressed Mineral Makeup For Dry Skin PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup with Skincare (0.28 Ounces) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This pressed mineral makeup foundation provides coverage that contains nourishing, non-triggering ingredients, and it's easier and less messy to apply than liquid formulas. This powder foundation is vegan and free of mineral oil and fragrances, as well as gluten. It contains hydrating shea butter and vitamin E with a built-in SPF 15 for sun protection. It's a multitasker that serves as foundation, powder, concealer, and sunscreen in one portable mirrored compact that you can take anywhere. You can expect medium to full coverage with this foundation and reviewers say it doesn't make dry skin appear flaky as can happen with some heavier loose powders. It comes in 21 shades. Helpful review: "This foundation does not settle into my pores or fine lines and still looks great at the [end] of the day. I have extremely sensitive skin and rosacea, but I haven’t had any breakouts or issues using this product. All in all, I couldn’t be any happier with how well this foundation works for me."

4. The Best Matte Pressed Mineral Makeup For Oily Skin Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation (.35 Ounces) $44 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have rosacea and oily skin, a matte pressed powder like this pick feels weightless and light, according to reviewers, while still providing excellent coverage and easily blending into the skin. This vegan mineral makeup is completely oil-free and free of synthetic fragrances so it's ideal for rosacea and sensitive skin. It comes in 26 shades and, depending on the shade you choose, it either contains SPF 15 or 20. Note that this is a foundation powder refill — but you can purchase a refillable compact separately. Helpful review: "Love this makeup. I sometimes work very long hours (14 hrs) for events and this doesn't clog my pores and make me break out. The color is great, I am a light brown/tan color and it is hard to find makeup that matches our skin tones. It has good coverage, not too heavy and not too light. I was actually told about from my dermatologist when I got contact dermatitis and it covered the temporary marks very well without making it look caked on. However it is also light enough because now that my skin is clear I still wear it, just less of it."