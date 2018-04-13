Whether you're dressing for a job interview, a social event, or simply a day spent out with your friends, wrinkled clothes can ruin even your most fashionable outfit. But, don't fret. The best garment steamers can rescue your clothes from stubborn wrinkles quickly and easily.

As you evaluate which garment steamer is right for you, keep size in mind. If you’re just using it at home, a full-sized steamer can un-wrinkle your entire wardrobe — or at least a full load of laundry. But if you plan on taking the garment steamer with you for weddings, vacations, and business trips, you’ll need a smaller steamer that will fit in your carry on suitcase.

The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to get a quality garment steamer. Below you'll find a compact, handheld steamer that can be used horizontally or vertically for on-the-go steam sessions and only costs $24. And if power is what you're looking for and price isn't a factor, you may prefer one of the larger options on this list, like a full-size garment steamer that can steam your clothes for an entire hour without needing a refill and is worth every penny of its $100 price tag.

No matter what you’re searching for, there’s a steamer out there to meet your needs. Here are four of the best clothing steamers to give you that fresh, professional look.

1 The Best Lightweight Mini-Steamer For Travel Amazon BIZOND Mini Steamer for Clothes $40 AmazonBuy Now Weighing just over 1 pound, this small travel steamer is convenient, quick, and compact enough to take with you anywhere. Utilizing dry-steam technology, its electronic pump system is specially designed so that it won't spit water on you or your clothing as you use it. This steamer heats up in just 25 seconds, so you can start steaming right away. While its lightweight design makes this the perfect option for your already overstuffed suitcase, its 100-milliliter water tank lasts up to 10 minutes, making it best suited for quick, one-garment jobs. On the plus side, it also comes with a brush attachment that fits to the top of the nozzle and a practical storage bag to carry it in.

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Handheld Steamer For Home Or Travel Amazon Anbanglin Travel Clothes Steamer $24 AmazonBuy Now While this portable handheld steamer is still on the smaller side, it has a much larger capacity and a longer steaming endurance than most personal steamers. This means it's still a great travel option if you have the room in your luggage and it's also great if you're looking for an easy-store, compact steamer to refresh your outfit in the morning. The removable medium-capacity water tank has an anti-leakage design that holds up to 260 milliliters of water, providing a continuous powerful steam (up to 20 minutes) that lets you de-wrinkle multiple garments at a time. Better still, you can utilize this steamer both horizontally and vertically to steam every inch of your home or space, without it spilling, spitting, or leaking. This steamer even has two settings, one for getting out difficult and persistent wrinkles and one for removing odors and light dust from your garment. With two different brush attachments (a fabric brush and a lint brush), this steamer is a life-saver that can freshen up your most wrinkly, lint-ridden outfit. At $24, this option is affordable and a fan-favorite. In fact, one reviewer says this is the "best little steamer I’ve owned."

3 The Best Dual, Tavel Steamer And Iron Hybrid Amazon Aicok Dual Use Garment Steamer $40 AmazonBuy Now With a sleek and portable design that enables you to use it both as an iron and a steamer, this Aicok Dual Use Garment Steamer is the most versatile option on our list. Fans of this steamer love that you can easily use it as an iron without needing to bring along an ironing board. It features two settings, a low steam setting designed for thinner clothes that lasts for 12 minutes, and a high steam setting that you can use for up to six minutes on your thicker fabrics and curtains. With a 15-second wait time, this option heats up the fastest of any of the steamers on this list, so that you can quickly get your wardrobe in check and get on with your day.

4 A Full-Size Garment Steamer At A Budget-Friendly Price Amazon Pure Enrichment, PureSteam XL High-Powered Standing Fabric Steamer $60 AmazonBuy Now This full-size fabric steamer heats up in 45 seconds and features a 64-ounce removable water tank that offers continuous steam for up to one hour — which is plenty of time to un-wrinkle multiple outfits. The garment hanger can be adjusted for height and is detachable for easy storage, allowing for a quick and hassle-free steaming experience. Plus, thanks to the large water tank, long hose, and a steam output that is safe on a variety of fabrics, this is a fantastic option if you're looking to steam multiple surfaces in your home, like bedding, curtains, and upholstered furniture.