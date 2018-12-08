In the world of sex toys, glass dildos sometimes get a bad rap. For some, just the thought of using one sounds terrifying — after all, what if it breaks? For others, the best glass dildos can seem like the last great sex toy frontier, and the truth is, they kind of are.

Contrary to what some might believe, glass dildos are actually amongst the safest — and most sanitary — sex toys you'll ever find. Since they're hypoallergenic, they're a great choice for people with sensitive skin, because they're easy to clean and unlikely to cause rashes or irritation like some other toys might. Unlike silicone, they're hard and inflexible, but if you don't mind that rigidity and enjoy the fullness they offer, glass dildos are a must-try. Another benefit to glass dildos is that they're completely shatterproof and made from tempered glass (i.e., the stuff Pyrex is made from). With the right care and maintenance, they can last forever, which is not something you can say about most sex toys.

And here's a hot tip: Glass wands are a terrific way to explore temperature play, which involves using warm or cold sensations to experience heightened stimulation. All you have to do is submerge your glass toy in a bowl of ice or warm water before using it on yourself (or a partner).

If you're eager to try a glass dildo out for yourself, here are a few of the best options the Internet has to offer.

1 Best For Beginners Rbenxia Crystal Glass Plugs (Set Of 7) $27 Amazon See On Amazon Using a glass dildo can seem daunting the first time around, which is why starting off with a set like this one is such a good idea. Because it comes with so many different shaped toys, it allows you to explore what type of stimulation you enjoy, especially if you're new to glass wands. It comes with seven options, including a shorter anal plug, two curved plugs, and two double-ended options that are good for G-spot stimulation, backdoor play, and more. All of this — for under $30. Experienced reviewers say these toys are a bit on the smaller side, so if you're looking for something with more impact, this might not be the best option for you. Overwhelmingly though, most customers say this is a wonderful starter set — it even boasts a near-perfect 4.5-star rating on Amazon, which is no easy feat. "These are gorgeous! And absolutely a wonderful deal for the price," one reviewer said. "They arrived discreetly, on time, and with no defects. They even came with individual bags for storage. The size is accurate on the listing and would be great for anal, or vaginal usage in my opinion."

2 Best For G-Spot Stimulation Glass Candy Land Juicer $13 Amazon See On Amazon It might not look like it, but when it comes to G-spot stimulation, this five-star-rated glass dildo is one of the most powerful toys out there. The secret to its incredible, toe-curling majesty? It comes with a simple lever on the back that, when turned, massages the G-spot with precise accuracy. If you're looking for a dildo with a large insertable length, this toy isn't recommended, since it's only 4 inches long — but that shortness works to its advantage for hitting the G-spot, or say reviewers. They also say that the "juicing" sensation it produces feels more intense than just about any other comparable toy out there. Says one reviewer, "Do not underestimate the functionality of this simple-looking design! It may not vibrate, but glass is hard as rock! ... For screaming O's, I recommend this."

3 The Most Intense Pipedream Icicles No.2 $17 Amazon See On Amazon The beaded shape on this sensual, hand-crafted massager is enough to make even the most seasoned sex toy user scream — in a good way, of course. Icicles No.2 from Pipedream is 8.5-inches long and perfect for use with or without a partner, for both vaginal and anal stimulation. It even has a 4.5-star rating from Amazon, with over 400 reviews. Made from nonporous and hypoallergenic glass, this phthalate-free toy features a bulbous end that gives you complete control over how far in you want it to go. Fans say that in addition to running it under hot or cold water, you can put it in the freezer or microwave for even more stimulating temperature play. One reviewer recommends taking into the shower: "The glass is so smooth I can use it in the shower without any additional lube," they said. "Plus, the hot water heats up the glass and it feels so good inside." Another said, "I love the glass with the balls...the feeling is like nothing else I can describe."

4 Best For Prostate Stimulation Utimi Glass Plug $14 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to provide users with something beyond the typical glass wand experience, this curved plug from Utimi is another must-try. Ergonomically designed to stimulate the nerve endings in the vaginal — but especially anal — walls, this toy is great for both beginners and advanced glass toy users alike. Those who enjoy prostate stimulation give this toy extra high marks, saying that its temperature-receptive properties can make P-spot play even more stimulating. Since it's hypoallergenic and non-porous, it's also suitable for those with sensitive skin. While the toy itself is smooth and not as textured as other wands you can find that target P-spot play, its naturally curved shape allows you to explore and relish your inner sweet spots all the more. It boasts a 4.5-star rating and had dozens of rave reviews. "This toy really hits the spot and what I really love about it is that the shaft is thinner at the handle end," wrote one reviewer. Another says, "The glass makes it easy to use and clean. It hits all the right places. I'd highly recommend it. Plus it's just really pretty. Looks like a work of art."