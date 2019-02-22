Glass water bottles are great because they don't absorb taste or odor the way that plastic or aluminum options do. If you're shopping for the best glass water bottles, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

First, take a look at the type of glass it's made with. Borosilicate glass is usually the best option for water bottles because it's more durable, lightweight, and heat-resistant. That means you can use it for both cold and hot drinks.

Another thing to look for while shopping is some type of protective sleeve. You'll want it to be made from silicone, neoprene, or another cushiony material that will help prevent it from breaking if dropped. A protective sleeve will typically offer better grip, too, which helps keep you from dropping your water bottle in the first place.

The last thing to look at is the design of the bottle's mouth. It should be wide enough to fill easily, and perhaps even fit ice cubes if desired, yet not so large that it's hard to sip from without spilling. And you'll want to make sure the cap is secure with a leak-proof design.

With those features in mind, take a look at my list of the best glass water bottles to find your perfect pick.

1 The Best Overall purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle $15 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 12, 22, or 32 ounces What's great about it: With more than 2,500 reviews, this popular glass water bottle is an all-around great selection. It's made with 100-percent recyclable borosilicate glass that's BPA, phthalate, and PVC-free. The material is heat-resistant and it comes with a silicone sleeve that protects it from breaking if dropped. Also, the mouth of the bottle is wide enough to fit standard ice cubes. While the lid is plastic, it features a stainless steel cap on the inside that prevents the plastic from coming in contact with your water. What fans say: "It's PERFECT. The size of a regular Aqua bottle of water you'd get at the store but it's glass so you don't have any of those toxic plastic chemicals leaking into your water. The silicone sleeve totally protects the glass, I know, I've already dropped it five times. I had boiling tea in it, then ice water the other day: no cracks no problems. The lid fits snug and securely, no water spillage. This little guy is a great fit."

2 The Runner-Up ORIGIN Best BPA-Free Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle with Protective Silicone Sleeve and Bamboo Lid $16 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 14, 22, or 32 ounces What's great about it: Constructed with premium borosilicate glass, this high-quality water bottle is another great option. Available in multiple colors, it has a sleek, simple design. Like the one above, it's free of BPA and PVC, as well as cadmium. The protective silicone sleeve provides extra grip and is dishwasher-safe, too. As for the cap, it's made with eco-friendly bamboo and needs to be hand-washed. What fans say: "I like that this water bottle is covered with a thin silicone sleeve that makes me feel more secure, as I am a clumsy person and tend to drop things. I like that the top is big enough for me to slip most sized ice cubes into it, but small enough that it doesn't spill everywhere ... I really like that I can make flavored water with essential oils or tablets and after washing there is no residual taste."

3 The Best Flip-Top Lid Ello Syndicate BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle with Flip Lid $15 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces What's great about it: Made from BPA-free material, this durable glass water bottle has a special flip-top lid with an easy-access push-button mechanism. This design allows you to drink from it with one hand, so it's perfect to take on-the-go. While it isn't made from borosilicate glass, the silicone sleeve offers an extra layer of protection. The twist-off top is fully leakproof and wide enough to fit full ice cubes. Plus, it has a convenient loop to strap to a carabiner or hang on your backpack. What fans say: "I really do enjoy using this bottle, it's a perfect size, it's easy to hold, it's amazingly easy to drink out of, and it's super easy to fill up!"

4 The Best For Filtered Water Escape Glass Filtered Water Bottle $50 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces What's great about it: If you want to take your water game up a notch, this filtered glass bottle uses activated coconut carbon fiber to purify your drink, eliminating up to 99.99 percent of pollutants. Each filter can purify up to 75 gallons of water, and replacement Epic Water Filters are available on Amazon for around $28. Another big perk with this water bottle: the screw-off lid has a built-in straw. While this is another pick that isn't made from borosilicate glass, the protective silicone sleeve offers extra durability, making this a great choice for anyone looking for purer tasting water. Also, it's BPA-, phthalate-, and PVC-free, and dishwasher-safe. What fans say: "I LOVE this bottle!! My tap water tastes amazingly clean and fresh. I'm admittedly horrible at drinking enough water throughout the day and this bottle makes it so much easier to suck down the good stuff. Highly recommended!"