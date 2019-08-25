When it comes to finding the best goat milk soaps with pure, natural ingredients, it can seem an alchemical task. There’s a lot to consider about soap-making processes and ingredients in order to choose the right soap for your skin, purpose, and price point. To help you navigate the surprisingly nuanced goat milk soap market, I’ve outlined the basics below:

Milk Quality

Start with the quality of goat milk. Buying from a soap maker who works directly with farmers or, better yet, raises their own goats helps you know what’s going into your soap. Also, check the ingredient’s list and where goat milk ranks in the list; you’ll want goat milk to be early, which indicates that it's a main ingredient.

Other Ingredients

Beyond nourishing oils like coconut, palm, and olive oil as well as essential oils for fragrance or health benefits, goat milk soap should be simple. Ingredients to flag are GMO products like soybean, corn, canola, vegetable, or modified rapeseed oil—while the FDA has found no evidence that GMOs are less safe, the rule of thumb for soap is simplicity. You'll also want to avoid sodium lauryl sulfate, which is an emulsifier that increases soap lather, but strips skin of healthy, naturally occurring oils. However, sodium hydroxide, or lye, is fine—it’s added early in the soap-making process and, though often listed as an ingredient, is usually not present in the final product.

Soap Making and Curing Processes

The two soap-making methods are hot and cold process. For milk-based soaps, the cold-process method for making and curing is considered the best as there’s no risk of the milk curdling and allows soap and glycerin to form without cooking the soap.

Who knew soap was so complicated? Here’s the list of the best goat milk soaps to make adding goat milk soap to your routine as simple as the soap should be.

1 The Overall Best Goat Milk Soap Horse O Peace Ranch Oatmeal 'n Honey Goat Milk Soap, 4.5 Oz. (2-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Hand poured and cut in the United States, Horse 'O Peace Ranch’s goat milk soap is made with 100 percent raw goat milk and without water (a drying agent in soap). Chemical fragrance-, dye-, and filler-free, Horse 'O Peace Ranch goat milk soap has a pH level of 7 and is a great, affordable ($1.20 an ounce) start in the goat milk soap market. With other naturally nourishing ingredients like organic oatmeal, that cleanses skin, fights acne, and hydrates dry, itchy skin, along with organic honey, this soap is the all-around best unscented goat milk soap. The ingredient list is simple: olive oil, raw goat milk, coconut oil, organic palm oil, sodium hydroxide (lye), and vitamin E. The process Horse 'O Peace uses in their soap-making guarantees that the milk temperature never rises above 80 degrees, maintaining the milk’s moisturizing properties. Though not Leaping Bunny certified, the manufacturer does claim that this product is not tested on animals.

2. The Best Naturally-Scented Goat Milk’s Soap Yellow Bird Lavender and Oatmeal Goat Milk Soap, 4.5 Oz. $10 | Amazon See on Amazon While a little pricier than this list's other goat milk soaps (at $2.20 an ounce), this goat milk soap has over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Yellow Bird is a cruelty free (though not Leaping Bunny Certified), family-owned business and its products are all handmade in the United States with GMO free, paraben free, soy free, sulfate free, gluten free, natural ingredients (many of which are organic), so you can feel good about this goat milk soap (the money-back guarantee doesn’t hurt either). Yellow Bird uses the cold process method to make their soaps in small batches without harsh chemicals, dyes, or synthetic fragrances. Ingredients include sustainable organic palm oil, organic sunflower oil, organic coconut oil, goat's milk, organic shea butter, oats, lavender essential oil, sodium hydroxide (lye, which Yellow Bird notes, none remains in the final product).