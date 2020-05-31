The 5 Best Golden Goose Dupes
There's no doubt that Golden Goose sneakers win major style points. But their $500-plus price tag is prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. The good news is that Amazon is full of convincing lookalikes — some that cost as little as $30. The best Golden Goose dupes feature many of the hallmark design elements you'll find with the real thing:
- The signature star: It's hard to call a sneaker a "Golden Goose dupe" without the brand's hallmark star on the side. It's usually located toward the front of the foot, not far behind the toes.
- A distressed aesthetic: Golden Goose shoes almost always have a distressed look, particularly around the soles where they appear worn-in right out of the box.
- Platform soles: Another signature design feature is the platform soles and hidden lifts, which give you a subtle boost in height.
- Separate heel panels: Lots of real Golden Goose models have separate panels along the back of the heels, often used as color accents.
- A distinct color palette: Golden Goose loves to use recurring color and pattern schemes, including shimmery metallics, hot pink, neon yellow, and a variety of animal prints.
To help connect you with a pair of convincing imitations, I rounded up the best Golden Goose dupes on Amazon. All of them are under $100, and they look so good, reviewers can't stop raving.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
1. The Best Superstar Dupe
Bearing a keen resemblance to Golden Goose's Superstar model, these Kathermoi fashion sneakers come in nearly a dozen color options. They feature many familiar design touches, like snake- or leopard-print uppers and the signature star on the side. Constructed with platform soles that reviewers called "cushy and comfy," they're just a hair shorter than the Superstar sneakers and have the same thick laces. The more worn-in they get, the more they will resemble the original inspiration.
This pair has a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon with a number of devoted fans. One reviewer wrote, "I wanted to get golden goose shoes but those are way too expensive. These are a great alternative and look just like golden goose shoes when they get slightly dirty."
2. The Best Purestar Dupe
If you're a fan of the Purestar model, these high-quality Steve Madden sneakers are a cute, well-constructed alternative. They have the same solid-white aesthetic along with the star outline. In addition to the white color, they come in a number of other variations, like neon pink or yellow laces, as well as a solid metallic gold and white with leopard-print accents and red laces. The shoes are built with genuine leather uppers that are comfortable on your feet, according to reviewers, and distressed platform soles.
This is another pair that Amazon reviewers clearly love, giving it a 4.4-star overall rating. "Cute and comfortable," wrote one reviewer "I wanted a 'golden goose' style tennis shoe without the horrific price tag. These worked out great!"
3. The Best May Dupe
These glittery fashion sneakers are a great budget fill-in for fans of the Golden Goose May model. They share the same shimmery uppers and the iconic star on the sides. On top of that, they're available in a variety of other color and pattern schemes with comparable aesthetics (like snakeskin-print, leopard-print, and sequins). They're the same height as the May sneakers too, and they have a similar accent on the heel panel. The platform soles are thick, just like the originals, and with a little wear and tear, they'll look similarly distressed.
4. The Best Slide Dupe
In addition to the same high-top design and comfy interior, these convincing Golden Goose dupes feature a tattered aesthetic with platform soles, just like the Slide model. They have the signature star on the side too, though in this case it's located closer to the toe than the heel. Still, there are enough similarities to make them a great, wallet-friendly stand-in. (And the wine-colored version even has the Sharpie-style "Golden Sneakers" lettering along the edge of the soles).
5. The Best Stardan Dupe
These white and gray Orlancy women's sneakers bear a striking resemblance to the Golden Goose Stardan model, yet they cost only $30. With this pair, you have the signature star, the thick laces, and the distressed platform soles. Some of the other versions available feature the Stardans' mesh panel on the sides, and there are more colorful options, too. These sneakers are made with superfiber leather cloth (aka PU leather), and reviewers noted that they're comfortable to walk in.
As one reviewer in particular wrote: "I’m a huge sneaker hoarder, love the look of the genuine Golden Goose brand sneakers but can NOT justify spending $300-700 on a pair of sneakers. I stumbled upon these and I’ve never seen a sneaker so close appearance wise to them until I saw these."