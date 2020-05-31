There's no doubt that Golden Goose sneakers win major style points. But their $500-plus price tag is prohibitively expensive for a lot of us. The good news is that Amazon is full of convincing lookalikes — some that cost as little as $30. The best Golden Goose dupes feature many of the hallmark design elements you'll find with the real thing:

The signature star: It's hard to call a sneaker a "Golden Goose dupe" without the brand's hallmark star on the side. It's usually located toward the front of the foot, not far behind the toes.

A distressed aesthetic: Golden Goose shoes almost always have a distressed look, particularly around the soles where they appear worn-in right out of the box.

Platform soles: Another signature design feature is the platform soles and hidden lifts, which give you a subtle boost in height.

Separate heel panels: Lots of real Golden Goose models have separate panels along the back of the heels, often used as color accents.

A distinct color palette: Golden Goose loves to use recurring color and pattern schemes, including shimmery metallics, hot pink, neon yellow, and a variety of animal prints.

To help connect you with a pair of convincing imitations, I rounded up the best Golden Goose dupes on Amazon. All of them are under $100, and they look so good, reviewers can't stop raving.

1. The Best Superstar Dupe Kathemoi Womens Fashion Sneakers $41 | Amazon See On Amazon Bearing a keen resemblance to Golden Goose's Superstar model, these Kathermoi fashion sneakers come in nearly a dozen color options. They feature many familiar design touches, like snake- or leopard-print uppers and the signature star on the side. Constructed with platform soles that reviewers called "cushy and comfy," they're just a hair shorter than the Superstar sneakers and have the same thick laces. The more worn-in they get, the more they will resemble the original inspiration. This pair has a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon with a number of devoted fans. One reviewer wrote, "I wanted to get golden goose shoes but those are way too expensive. These are a great alternative and look just like golden goose shoes when they get slightly dirty."

2. The Best Purestar Dupe Steve Madden Women's Rezza Sneaker $99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a fan of the Purestar model, these high-quality Steve Madden sneakers are a cute, well-constructed alternative. They have the same solid-white aesthetic along with the star outline. In addition to the white color, they come in a number of other variations, like neon pink or yellow laces, as well as a solid metallic gold and white with leopard-print accents and red laces. The shoes are built with genuine leather uppers that are comfortable on your feet, according to reviewers, and distressed platform soles. This is another pair that Amazon reviewers clearly love, giving it a 4.4-star overall rating. "Cute and comfortable," wrote one reviewer "I wanted a 'golden goose' style tennis shoe without the horrific price tag. These worked out great!"

3. The Best May Dupe Syktkmx Womens Glitter Fashion Sneakers $45 | Amazon See On Amazon These glittery fashion sneakers are a great budget fill-in for fans of the Golden Goose May model. They share the same shimmery uppers and the iconic star on the sides. On top of that, they're available in a variety of other color and pattern schemes with comparable aesthetics (like snakeskin-print, leopard-print, and sequins). They're the same height as the May sneakers too, and they have a similar accent on the heel panel. The platform soles are thick, just like the originals, and with a little wear and tear, they'll look similarly distressed.

4. The Best Slide Dupe AnnaKastle Womens Fashion Star Lace-up High Top Sneakers $80 | Amazon See On Amazon In addition to the same high-top design and comfy interior, these convincing Golden Goose dupes feature a tattered aesthetic with platform soles, just like the Slide model. They have the signature star on the side too, though in this case it's located closer to the toe than the heel. Still, there are enough similarities to make them a great, wallet-friendly stand-in. (And the wine-colored version even has the Sharpie-style "Golden Sneakers" lettering along the edge of the soles).