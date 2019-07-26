The 5 Best Hair Dryers For Frizzy Hair

Whether you're a blowout whiz or prefer to rough-dry and go, using one of the best hair dryers for frizzy hair can make all the difference when it comes to achieving smooth, silky hair. But when practically every dryer on the market promises frizz-free hair, it can be hard to determine which ones are worth it and which are a total waste of money. That's where celebrity hairstylist and NatureLab. Tokyo brand ambassador Andrew Fitzsimons's expert advice comes in.

"You should look for hair dryers that are ionic or tourmaline, and always make sure to get the nozzle attachment," he summarizes of choosing a blow dryer that will reduce frizz. "They use negative ion technology and will dry your hair faster, leaving it less frizzy," he goes on to explain. As for the concentrated nozzle, Andrew says you should use this even if you're just rough-drying your hair. "The air is more direct and focused with the nozzle attachment, instead of dispersed, which causes hair to frizz."

Of course, a hair dryer alone isn't going to entirely eliminate frizz. Before you blow dry, Fitzsimons says there are two important rules to follow. First, make sure your hair isn't sopping wet when you hit it with heat. If you don't have spare time to let your hair air dry for a bit first, Fitzsimons recommends towel-drying your hair with a cotton cloth or microfiber towel, which will help get rid of excess water without contributing to frizz. "If you start blow-drying on completely wet hair, you can actually cause the water in your strands to heat up too rapidly, which will basically fry your hair and create more frizz," he explains.

The second non-negotiable is prepping your hair with a heat protectant to prevent your heat styling tools, including blow dryers, curling irons, and straighteners, from causing dryness or damage. Dry hair means more frizz because the cuticle becomes raised, allowing outside moisture from the air to enter and swell the strands, so keeping your hair healthy with the help of a heat protectant will also reduce frizz. "I like NatureLab. Tokyo's Perfect Shine Oil Mist before using a blow dryer because it will leave your hair looking shiny and frizz-free, and it will also protect your hair from heat," Fitzsimons says.

Now that you're armed with the proper blow-drying tips, ahead are five of the best hair dryers for frizzy hair — from Fitzsimons's go-to dryer to under $50 options, and even a travel-size frizz-fighter.

1. The Pro's Pick Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $400 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, it's a major investment, but if you're a blowout pro, this futuristic-looking dryer is Fitzsimons's top pick. "The regulated heat system reduces damage and frizz on the hair," he explains, adding that it increases shine and works on all hair types. "Plus, it's super lightweight," he says. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer also comes with plenty of setting options and attachments, so you can customize your blow dry. In addition to three speed settings and four heat settings (including a cold shot to set your style), the Dyson includes three magnetic attachments (a styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser), so you can style your hair in frizz-free curls or blow it out super-straight and sleek.

2. The Best Hair Dryer For Frizzy Hair Under $50 Jinri Professional Hair Dryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon For a less expensive option that still cuts down on frizz, Jinri's Professional Hair Dryer has a nearly perfect five-star review rating on Amazon — and costs just $40. While the ceramic component provides infrared heat that dries hair quickly from the inside out to minimize heat damage, the internal tourmaline gemstone in this dryer emits infrared heat, plus negative ions, to add shine and combat frizz. This dryer has both low and high speed and heat settings, as well as a cool shot button, and it comes with a concentrated nozzle.

3. The Best Hair Dryer For Frizzy Hair According To Amazon Reviewers BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer $80 | Amazon See On Amazon This ionic blow dryer boasts professional-level performance for a mid-range price. The BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer includes six heat and speed settings, a cool shot button, and a concentrated nozzle. It's also a favorite on Amazon, with nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, praising it for everything from how lightweight it is to its ability to cut drying time in half. But most importantly, reviewers of all hair types note that this dryer doesn't leave hair frizzy. "In 15 minutes, I can go from wet hair to beautiful, shiny and straight hair [that] is frizz-free," says one reviewer. "Any other hair dryer I've owned has left me frizzy and needing to straighten my hair after," they share. "This is the best hair dryer I've ever owned," adds another reviewer. "I love that it's lightweight, dries my hair faster, leaves my hair so soft, and drastically reduces my frizz."

4. The Best Hair Dryer For Curly, Frizzy Hair Bed Head Curls In Check Hair Dryer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a dryer that will help enhance your natural curls, Fitzsimons says you'll want to stick to using a diffuser attachment instead of a concentrated nozzle. "It can do wonders for curly hair by helping to remove some of the frizz," he says. This Bed Head Curls In Check Hair Dryer is a super-affordable option that uses tourmaline and ionic technology to speed up drying time, reduce frizz, and enhance shine. Amazon users love this dryer, too, with one reviewer sharing, "Gives my curls volume without frizz. My hair dries quicker [with] this dryer, but it is not super-hot." Another adds, "I have naturally curly/wavy hair that's very prone to frizz, and this works amazingly well to control frizz and define the curl."