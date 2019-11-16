The 5 Best Hair Glazes

If you're looking to extend the life of your in-salon coloring job, a hair glaze is a great way to go. Sure, you can get a glaze at the salon. Or, you can invest in one of the best hair glazes for at-home use. Glazes work by depositing a light wash of color and/or nutrients on your hair to boost shine, and are sometimes referred to as glosses or toners, according to Rex Jimieson, color educator and colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, with whom Bustle spoke to get the low-down on all things glazes and gloss.

According to Jimieson, applying a hair gloss at home is an easy process. After shampooing and towel drying your hair, apply the gloss and leave it on for three to 10 minutes, depending on how much shine and/or color-enhancement you're after (but of course, always follow the product's instructions if it notes something different). Then, hop back in the shower and rinse it out. Most glazes can be used in place of a conditioner, but again, always check the product's individual instructions to be sure.

Jimieson also notes that you should "look for a gloss with antioxidants and UV protection, as well as [ingredients like] quinoa, grape seed oil, and polyphenol." He also recommends "staying away from anything with developer, like hydrogen peroxide in varying percentages, [because] it's a chemical service, and it may over-deposit, or even shift your base to an unwanted brassy tone resulting in expensive color corrective services."

You can do a gloss weekly to maintain vibrant, lustrous hair, but another way to keep your color looking fresh, according to Jimieson, is to avoid shampoos that contain sulfates. "Sulfate-free shampoo is lower friction," Jimieson explains. "And while not everyone needs to avoid sulfates, they do wear off your color and shine treatments more quickly."

With that in mind, scroll on for five of the best hair glosses you can use at home.

1. The Pro's Pick Oribe Glaze For Beautiful Color $58 | Amazon See On Amazon When shopping for a glaze, Jimieson says to "always go with the recommendation of a professional." His suggestion? The Oribe Glaze For Beautiful Color. It's a pro-favorite gloss that colorists use in salons, but can be bought for at-home use, too. This high-gloss treatment does multiple things at once: It brightens and intensifies color, enhances shine, conditions, detangles, and even offers UV protection. The result? Super-shiny, soft hair that feels smooth, looks bright, and is less vulnerable to dryness, damage, and color-fading. Like all of Oribe's products, this luxurious formula is loaded with a blend of decadent botanical ingredients, including watermelon and lychee extracts, quinoa proteins, Brazil nut extract, and passionflower. It's also vegan and cruelty-free, and can be used in place of conditioner once a week. All it takes is three to five minutes, and your hair will look like you just left the salon.

2. The Best Affordable At-Home Hair Glaze John Frieda Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For an under $10 pick, there's the John Frieda Luminous Glaze Clear Shine Gloss. Safe for use on any hair color, it enhances shine, smooths, and softens hair, and even helps repair damage. This formula is a little different in that it can be used daily (after shampooing and conditioning), or, you can simply use it as a once-weekly treatment. While there appears to be some confusion on the product's Amazon page as to whether or not this glaze is safe for all hair colors, a representative for the brand cleared up in the FAQs section that this is indeed the clear glaze, not the glaze for brunette hair.

3. The Best At-Home Glaze To Counteract Brassiness Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Lighter hair tones tend to be susceptible to brassiness, which is where the Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze comes in. In addition to intensifying and brightening your hair color, this glaze deposits temporary pigments that help counteract brassy undertones from coming through. Even if you just have blonde highlights, you may still benefit from this treatment, which also offers UV protection to prevent color from fading. Living Proof's formula is also PETA-certified cruelty-free and silicone-free, too. "Definitely helps keep the brass/gold at bay," commented one reviewer.

4. The Best Color-Depositing Glaze For Darker Hair dpHUE Gloss+ $42 | Amazon Amazon If brassiness isn't your problem, but rather, you have darker hair that's looking faded or dull, the dpHUE Gloss+ is here to help. Part deep conditioner, part semi-permanent hair color, this two-in-one formula deposits semi-permanent pigment without the use of ammonia or peroxide. It's available in a range of shades for various hair tones, including black, dark brown, medium brown, auburn, strawberry, and medium blonde (it also comes in clear). Keep in mind, this isn't meant to be used to dye your hair. Instead, it's best-used to deepen your existing hair color, whether you have highlights that are starting to fade or you're in need of an overall intensifying boost. The vegan formula also helps boost shine, and results stay noticeable through about 10 shampoos.