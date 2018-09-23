If you dye your hair, you're likely familiar with all the downsides that come along with it — think dry ends, brittle strands, and an overall lack of smoothness and shine. Whether you're a single process, balayage, or highlights type of person, you're going to need one of the best hair masks for colored hair to reverse and combat all that chemical damage.

Using a mask at least once a week can do wonders for the texture and strength of your hair, but with so many different options out there, how do you choose the right one? Any mask that touts itself as being deep conditioning, strengthening, or fortifying is a good place to start. And while gentle, non-toxic ingredients are always preferable, in this case, it's essential to look for a formula that's sulfate-free, since sulfates can strip your strands of color faster. (Pro tip: If you have very dry, damaged hair, you could also try using a mask in place of conditioner.)

Ahead, you'll find five amazing masks for bringing your color-damaged hair back to life. Whether you're looking for an affordable multi-pack or a brass-busting formula for blondes, there's an option for every hair type, texture, and budget, below.

2 Also Great: This Super Hydrating (Vegan!) Argan Oil Mask ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask $13 Amazon See On Amazon This mask by ArtNaturals is very similar to our top pick from Arvazallia, with one main difference: it's vegan. ArtNaturals is an all-natural brand that uses mainly organic ingredients, and this formula of theirs is both sulfate- and paraben-free. This creamy and lightly-scented mask is chock full of nourishing ingredients like argan oil, green tea extract, aloe, and hydrolyzed keratin to hydrate, smooth, and strengthen hair. It's also a great mask to incorporate into your product rotation if you're dealing with hair loss or thinning hair since it's scalp-stimulating.

3 Best Prestige Pick: This Cult-Favorite Repairing Mask Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask $33 Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to spend a bit more for a pro-quality hair treatment, this deep conditioning mask by Briogeo is the best choice. It replenishes hair with nutrients and vitamins like biotin, as well as rosehip oil, almond oil, and algae extract. Even better, their formula uses no harsh sulfates or parabens and is both cruelty- and gluten-free. This intensive weekly treatment deep conditions and revitalize dull, damaged, or chemically-treated hair for extra hydration and shine, while also protecting against future damage. At $32 for an 8-ounce tub, it's a bit pricier than the other options on this list, but its cult-status and thousands of rave reviews ensure it's worth it.

4 Best For Blondes: This Purple Toning Mask With Coconut Oil Pravana The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Masque $15 Amazon See On Amazon Blondes, this one is for you. Pravana's purple toning masque touches up color and reuces brassiness while strengthening and moisturizing hair, all in one shot. This once-a-week treatment uses dual-violet dye and optical brighteners to neutralize yellow tones, making your hair look just as vibrant as when you left the salon — except this time, it'll only cost you $15. The sulfate- and paraben-free formula also includes coconut oil and glycerin for added hydration and strengthening benefits, and it comes in a convenient, squeezable tube.