To lounge in comfort at home and beyond, a reliable, easy-to-assemble hammock stand is a must. The best hammock stands are sturdy and comfortable. Plus, they come in a range of styles suited for hammocks of various kinds.

When choosing a hammock stand, the first thing you need to do is decide on is the type of hammock you like to lounge in. Some hammocks have spreader bars at each end that keep the fabric taut and make the material lay flat, while others without spreader bars create a nesting cocoon that’s great for sleeping. Or, if you prefer a chair-style hammock, you’ll also find a sturdy hammock chair stand below for that.

Next, you'll need to decide on a material. Hammock stands are most often made from steel or wood. If you’re looking for a hammock stand that’s lightweight, affordable, and portable, opt for one made of steel. A couple of options on this list even come with carrying bags so they're extra-easy to move around. Wood makes for an elegant hammock stand, but they’re usually much heavier and harder to move, so it's a better choice for a backyard, patio, or other location near the house.

Whether you want to relax, read, or sleep, these are the best hammock stands available on Amazon in a variety of sizes and styles. Just be aware that unless specified, these are just the stand, no hammock included.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Stand Sunnydaze Universal Steel Hammock Stand $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Hammock styles: Spreader bar, non-spreader Made from heavy-duty steel with hanging hooks and chains, the Sunnydaze Universal Hammock Stand is a versatile, adjustable pick that fits hammocks with spreader bars and those without from 9.5 to 14 feet. The steel frame is durable, rust-resistant, and holds up to 550 pounds. It weighs 25 pounds, so it’s relatively lightweight if you want to move it around the yard or house. The hammock stand is easy to assemble thanks to spring-snap buttons that secure the joints to each other, and it requires no special tools. However, it doesn't come with a carrying bag. According to a fan: “I love this hammock stand. Very strong frame. I’m a hardcore hammock sleeper. I’ve been using it every night for almost a year. Very comfortable sleeping every night. It has a chain you can use to adjust the hammock sag ratio.”

2. The Best Budget Option Best Choice Steel Hammock Stand With Carrying Case $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Hammock styles: Spreader bar, non-spreader This affordable portable hammock stand is a sturdy, adjustable, and easy-to-assemble option. The 9-foot hammock stand is made from weather-resistant and heavy-duty steel with stabilizing steel spring pins and w. However, while it can work with an extra-wide spreader bar, it's better for hammocks without according to a few reviewers. The stand has a weight capacity of 450 pounds. And it weighs 26 pounds. When it’s time to pack up, the hammock stand is easy to take down and stow in its convenient carry bag. According to a fan: “Amazing!! I can't wait to take this to festivals this summer, but right now, it is fine and dandy in my backyard. So easy to put together.”

3. An Elegant Wooden Stand That Comes With A Hammock Vivere Solid Pine Wood Hammock $250 | Amazon See On Amazon Hammock style: Non-spreader This stylish pine wood hammock stand comes with a durable 100% cotton double hammock, and you can also use it with other cocoon-style hammocks without spreader bars, too. The cotton hammock comes in five brightly colored stripe options. The 8-foot stand has adjustable hooks so you can set the hammock to your preferred height. And it weighs about 57 pounds, with a weight capacity of 450 pounds. According to a fan: “Love, love this hammock. The canvas fabric is very strong and pretty. The stand took me about 20 minutes to assemble. [...] it is built very well.”

4. A Sturdy Stand For Chair Hammocks Dkeli Hammock Stand $160 | Amazon See On Amazon Hammock style: Chair To get comfy in a hammock chair, opt for this sturdy and rust-resistant steel hammock C-stand. The easy-to-assemble hammock stand has a 300-pound weight capacity, weighs a sturdy 47 pounds, and has an X-shaped base for extra stability. It also fits most hammock air chairs and offers 360-degree rotation. According to a fan: “Bought for a hanging chair I also purchased on Amazon. This dude is HEAVY and STURDY.”