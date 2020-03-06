The 5 Best Handheld Milk Frothers

You can make top-notch lattes and cappuccinos at home with the best handheld milk frothers, but wading through the options can make the simplicity of adding foamed milk to your coffee feel like a chore. So here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

First things first: you'll be choosing between manual milk frothers and automatic milk frothers. A manual handheld milk frother — which looks a lot like a French press — uses a hand-operated pump to aerate the milk. It takes some effort on your part, but you have greater control over the thickness of the foam. Manual frothers can also be used when heating your milk. If you prefer the convenience of a microwave, you'll want to go for a frother with a glass pitcher, but if you don't mind using the stove, a stainless steel version is a great option.

Automatic handheld frothers use a motorized whisk to aerate milk. You don't have as much control over the results, but the process is less effort on your part, since the whisk does most of the work; all you have to do is move it up and down a bit. Automatic frothers can be battery-operated or USB-rechargeable, and when it comes down to it — it's essentially a matter of whether you're better at remembering to recharge items or whether you're better at having spare batteries on hand.

For both options, you'll want to consider storage space and whether or not it's dishwasher-safe. (Hint: manual frothers tend to take up more space but are dishwasher safe; automatic frothers are smaller, but are usually not dishwasher-safe.)

Read on for our picks for best handheld milk frothers.

The Best Manual Handheld Milk Frothers 1. A Manual Frother That Can Be Heated On The Stove ENLOY Stainless Steel Milk Frother $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel milk frother can be heated on the stove — but not the microwave — and is sturdy enough to stand up to some rough and tumble milk frothing. The extra-fine mesh filter can make particularly dense foam, and at 27 ounces, the pitcher is big enough to make froth for two to three regular-sized cups of coffee. It's dishwasher-safe, and the thick, ergonomically-designed handle gives your hand a comfortable grip while you pump. Glowing Review: "Perfect size and shape for frothing milk using my home espresso machine [...]. Nice shape, easy to hold." 2. A Manual Frother That's Microwave-Safe Bodum Latteo Milk Frother $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this handheld milk frother is microwave-safe, which can save you a good amount of time in the morning. At 8 ounces, it takes up less storage space than the other option, but you'll have to froth twice if you're making multiple cups of coffee. The dishwasher-safe frother features a stainless steel plunger and a deep rim lid to prevent foam from escaping. Glowing Review: “Love this thing! Super easy to use. I heat the milk up in the microwave and then it is super quick to make it frothy."