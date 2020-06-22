Often, it's the simplest purchases that make the biggest difference in our day-to-day-lives. Case in point? A really great quality headband for washing your face. Since keeping every little trace of water out of your hair is the name of the game here, not just any headband is going to do — it's worth going the extra mile to procure one of the best headbands for washing your face, which should be thick enough to protect your entire hairline and made of highly absorbent materials like microfiber or terrycloth. Stay away from cheap, flimsy headbands that will wind up getting soaked and seeping into your hair (they'll also take forever to dry), or too-thin hairbands that won't protect your whole hairline.
All of the the best face-washing headbands, listed below, meet these criteria and more: They're absorbent and wide, stretchy or adjustable, and in most cases, extremely stylish or cute. Another key thing they have in common? They all cost less than $15 on Amazon — so scroll on to transform your cleansing routine with one very simple purchase.
1. The Overall Best
Combining aesthetics with utilitarianism, this Kitsch spa headband is cleverly designed with a slot in the back through which to slip your ponytail — a truly game-changing feature for all the long-haired people out there. It's thick enough to keep your entire hairline protected from the water, it's made of soft, absorbent microfiber that dries quickly, and it comes in several cute prints, like mini dots, leopard, and palm leaves (pictured), in addition to plain white.
2. A Cheaper Alternative
If spending nearly $15 on a single headband is a bit outside of your budget, consider picking up this value pack instead. For less than $10, you get three thick, terry cloth headbands with Velcro closures, which makes them easy to adjust to fit any head size. In addition to being soft, comfortable, and absorbent, they "wash and dry great and have kept their softness," according to one Amazon reviewer.
Choose from three multicolored three-packs: black/pink/white, black/pink/gray, and blue/green/yellow.
3. The Whimsical Choice
Add some whimsy to your face-washing routine with these adorable, animal-themed headbands from I DEW CARE. Super soft and comfortable to wear, they're quite stretchy and thick, making them just as functional as they are cute. Choose from four colors/animals: black cat, brown bear, pink caticorn, and white cat.
4. Another Cute Option
Still cute, but a little less over the top than I DEW CARE's headbands — this collaboration between The Crème Shop and Sanrio is another adorable yet functional choice. Made of soft terrycloth with adjustable Velcro closures, they come adorned with various Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty and Chococat.
5. The Thick, Fluffy Ones
If you're all about the fluffier, the better, these are the headbands for you. They're plush, thick, and extra-wide — so they'll not only protect your hairline from getting wet, but the entire top of your head, too. Made of fast-drying microfiber fleece, they're sold in packs of three in assorted colors.