Often, it's the simplest purchases that make the biggest difference in our day-to-day-lives. Case in point? A really great quality headband for washing your face. Since keeping every little trace of water out of your hair is the name of the game here, not just any headband is going to do — it's worth going the extra mile to procure one of the best headbands for washing your face, which should be thick enough to protect your entire hairline and made of highly absorbent materials like microfiber or terrycloth. Stay away from cheap, flimsy headbands that will wind up getting soaked and seeping into your hair (they'll also take forever to dry), or too-thin hairbands that won't protect your whole hairline.

All of the the best face-washing headbands, listed below, meet these criteria and more: They're absorbent and wide, stretchy or adjustable, and in most cases, extremely stylish or cute. Another key thing they have in common? They all cost less than $15 on Amazon — so scroll on to transform your cleansing routine with one very simple purchase.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

2. A Cheaper Alternative Whaline Spa Headband (3-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If spending nearly $15 on a single headband is a bit outside of your budget, consider picking up this value pack instead. For less than $10, you get three thick, terry cloth headbands with Velcro closures, which makes them easy to adjust to fit any head size. In addition to being soft, comfortable, and absorbent, they "wash and dry great and have kept their softness," according to one Amazon reviewer. Choose from three multicolored three-packs: black/pink/white, black/pink/gray, and blue/green/yellow.

3. The Whimsical Choice I DEW CARE Spa Headband $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Add some whimsy to your face-washing routine with these adorable, animal-themed headbands from I DEW CARE. Super soft and comfortable to wear, they're quite stretchy and thick, making them just as functional as they are cute. Choose from four colors/animals: black cat, brown bear, pink caticorn, and white cat.

4. Another Cute Option The Crème Shop x Sanrio Spa Headband $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Still cute, but a little less over the top than I DEW CARE's headbands — this collaboration between The Crème Shop and Sanrio is another adorable yet functional choice. Made of soft terrycloth with adjustable Velcro closures, they come adorned with various Sanrio characters, including Hello Kitty and Chococat.