When it comes to sunscreen, the higher the SPF, the better. Why? Because a high SPF will protect your skin for a longer amount of time than a sunscreen that has a lower SPF. So that means you have to reapply less often, which means that you can enjoy your day outside that much more. But how do you know which are the best high SPF sunscreens? Well, there are a few things to look out for.

Like any other type of sunscreen, you want to find a high SPF sunscreen that works well for your individual skin type — whether it's on your face or on your body. If you have oily skin, an oil-free formula will ensure that you don't wind up greasy by the end of the day. If your skin is on the sensitive side, then keep an eye out for formulas that are free of parabens and fragrances.

You should apply your sunscreen first thing in the morning, before you step outside. If you're going to be spending an extended period of time in the sun, then you should definitely reapply every two hours, after being in water, or after sweating a bunch. But if you're just going to be sitting indoors, or if it's a rainy day, that first application should cover you.

So if you're in the market for the best high SPF sunscreens, look no further. We've rounded up the top picks, ahead.

1 The Best Face Sunscreen For Oily Skin (SPF 60) Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 $23 Amazon Buy Now Oily skin types, rejoice. La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 60 is a high SPF sunscreen that won't gunk up your skin. It's non-comedogenic, so your pores won't get clogged, and it dries down matte, which helps your skin from looking extra greasy. La Roche-Posay's sunscreen is also chock-full of antioxidants that help protect your skin against free radicals. This is especially useful for folks who live in cities, as this is where free radicals are at their highest concentration. And since its paraben-free, allergy-tested, dermatologist-tested, and fragrance-free, you can feel good about slathering this stuff on your face.

2 The Best Face Sunscreen For Dry Skin (SPF 50) Amazon Earth's Recipe Waterful Sun Gel SPF 50+ $25 Amazon Buy Now Dry skin types may find that certain sunscreens make their thirsty skin even more desert-like. So you'd do well with Earth's Recipe Waterful Sun Gel SPF 50+. Unlike other sunscreens, which can be on the thicker side, this formula is a lightweight gel that melts into your skin. It can actually be used as both a sunscreen and a moisturizer, depending on how dry your skin actually is. What's more is that it's free of parabens, fragrance, and mineral oil, so it's actually healthy to put on your skin. And since it's got an SPF of 50+, you don't have to worry about sunburn any time soon.

3 The Best Face & Body Sunscreen For Sensitive Skin (SPF 70) Amazon Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 $13 Amazon Buy Now Do other sunscreens tend to give your skin a serious freak out? Then give Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 a try. With an SPF of 70, it offers up the ultra-high protection you're looking for. But that's not all it's good for. Sun Bum's formula is hypoallergenic, paraben-free, cruelty-free, PABA-free, and oil-free. (Phew!) It is, however, enriched with vitamin E, which amps up your skin's natural defenses. This combination makes for the perfect formula for folks with sensitive skin. There's nothing to make your skin flip out, and it actually improves your complexion's quality when you use it.

4 A Great Body Sunscreen For Outdoor Activities (SPF 100) Amazon Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 100 $9 Amazon Buy Now If you're someone who spends a lot of time running around outside, then you need Coppertone Sport Sunscreen SPF 100. Not only does it have an SPF of 100 (which means it will protect you 100 times longer than not wearing sunscreen), but it is made for your sweaty self. It is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and is formulated so that it won't run into your eyes when you're getting your sweat on — because no one wants their sunscreen burning their eyes when they're trying to play soccer. Coppertone's formula also contains vitamin E to help boost your skin's antioxidant defense, as well as moisturizing ingredients to keep your skin hydrated.