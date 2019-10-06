Himalayan salt lamps are made from pink salt crystals that are found around the Himalaya mountains, and are known to emit a lovely pink glow when turned on. While some see these lamps as purely decorative, others claim that they offer wellness benefits like improving air quality, boosting your mood, and helping you sleep. Although no major studies back up these claims, the best Himalayan salt lamps do make a nice addition to your home or office, either way. They're also a great nightlight alternative.

When selecting one of these lamps, think about the size and style that would best fit your space. Some Himalayan salt lamps are sized to sit on a table or the floor, while others are smaller and can be placed on a nightstand to offer a soft and soothing glow. You can also find some decorative Himalayan salt lamps, like ones that are carved into unique shapes or multiple salt rocks sitting inside a basket. Price is another consideration to keep in mind and can depend on the size and design of the lamp. Keep in mind that since they're natural, there's a little variation in coloring and size to be expected.

To help you pick, here are five Himalayan salt lamps that are all authentic, and are also all highly loved by customers on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall Himalyan Salt Lamp, All Things Considered WBM Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON This authentic Himalayan salt lamp from WBM Himalayan Glow features hand-carved Himalayan rock salt from Pakistan and a 100% natural wood base. It comes with a preinstalled light bulb and a 5- to 6-feet-long cord with a dimmer switch so you can adjust the brightness to the perfect level. With more than 12,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1-star rating, reviewers say that this lamp exceeds their expectations. “I had purchased a salt lamp last year for my daughter [...] so I figured we'd get another nice one this time around for my brother's new home. Nice? Oh no. This rock was GORGEOUS. It was a hefty size and the coloring was awesome! It had a lovely tone in itself, but it also had several just amazing streaks of dark pinkish coloring through the sides. It's a good thing I didn't open this before I gifted it or I might have kept it,” one reviewer wrote. They're about 8 to 11 pounds each. Approximate size: 5 x 5 x 9 inches

2. A Basket-Style Himalayan Salt Lamp Crystal Allies Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp Basket $18 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON Add, remove, or rearrange the salt pieces in this Himalayan salt lamp basket to achieve the ideal look for your space. While each and every lamp features uniquely shaped salt chunks, you can bet on one thing for sure: They are all made from 100% natural Himalayan salt that is hand cut. Use the dimmer to adjust the lamp's brightness. This lovely lamp has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers raving about how nice it is to be able to arrange the salt chunks. “Good quality design that adds a sense of zen and serenity to my bedroom. The salt rocks can be rearranged and moved if you prefer a bit more light shining through. Overall, a great purchase and I'll be buying another one soon,” one wrote. Approximate size: 6 x 6 x 8 inches

3. The Best Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp D'aplomb Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $35 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON The lovely carved flower design of this Himalayan salt lamp from D'aplomb truly makes this a standout option. And Amazon reviewers can’t help but agree, giving this pick a strong 4.7-star rating. “I was attracted to the simple but elegant design. When I got it, it looked just like what I imagined it would look like. It fits perfectly on my bedside table and creates a nice warm atmosphere. I love it,” one wrote. This authentic Himalayan salt lamp weighs approximately 8 pounds, and features a polished wood base. The dimmer switch allows for gradual dimming and brightening, depending on the mood you want to create in your room. Approximate size: 5 x 5 x 7.5 inches

4. A Pair Of Smaller Himalayan Salt Lamps Crystal Allies Natural Himalayan Salt Lamps (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon SEE ON AMAZON If you’re looking for a more petite lamp that can comfortably sit on a small side table or nightstand, this pair of Himalayan salt lamps from Crystal Allies should be at the top of your list (each lamp is about 4 by 4 by 6 inches in size, and 5 to 8 pounds in weight). But don’t let the smaller size fool you; these authentic Himalayan salt lamps still give off a calming glow. Each lamp has a dimmer, and the base of the lamp is made from real wood. With more than 2,700 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, reviewers agree that these lamps are a quality pick for your home, especially given the low price tag. “After searching, I found this GREAT price on a 2 PACK. I couldn't believe it. [...] After reading the reviews, I decided to get them and they are perfect!! They came well packaged, intact, and in perfect condition. I love that they are on dimmers,” one wrote. Approximate size: 4 x 4 x 6 inches