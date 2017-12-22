The 5 Best Hot Air Brushes

If you love the look of a salon blowout and want to achieve the same style at home, a hot air brush might just be your new favorite hair tool — even if you’ve never heard of one before. The best hot air brushes style and dry your hair at the same time using controlled hot air that comes out of a brush-like barrel. If you've got a good one, you can create either sleek styles or soft, bouncy waves without using any other tools.

Depending on your hair type and the style of brush you choose, the results you get from a hot air brush can vary, but the process remains pretty similar. After applying a heat protectant product, start off by rough drying your hair with a traditional blow dryer to get rid of excess water — or air dry until damp. Starting with hair that's 50 percent dry speeds up the process and helps to minimize damage.

Next, clip your hair into sections and start working from the bottom sections, moving upward. It takes a bit of technique, but it's no different from styling with a round brush and a blow dryer — except for the fact that you've got one hand free. Like a salon blowout, with the right hot air brush and good technique, your style can last for days.

1 A Curling Brush For All Hair Types With Three Temperature Settings & A Rotating Barrel https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01KN57M20/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle6982-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B01KN57M20&linkId=2406e084b779f350b49b017a62d51527 Amazon Tru Beauty Titanium Rotating Hot Air Brush, $40, Amazon This hot air brush features a two-inch rotating, ceramic-coated barrel which gives it the ability to hold heat like a curling iron. It can easily create long-lasting volume and body — even on long hair. With three different temperature settings, this brush is a higher quality, versatile choice for all hair types.

2 A Paddle Brush Dryer For Smooth, Straight Hair https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013HJEA4C/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle6982-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B013HJEA4C&linkId=49f75e5e5c548c51cb36fca73156acfa Amazon Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, $39, Amazon This paddle brush styler has a unique design that narrows the airflow between its tangle-free, massaging bristles to speed up drying and create smooth, straight styles. It's a great choice if you're looking for something extremely uncomplicated but still want to leave the house with polished-looking, blow-dried hair.

3 A Ceramic Barrel Hot Air Brush With Ionic Conditioning & A Cool Setting https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0056GDG90/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle6982-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B0056GDG90&linkId=1aa1c55144352c544261720d4b566b93 Amazon John Frieda Hot Air Brush, $22, Amazon With ionic conditioning and tourmaline ceramic technology, this hot air brush creates quick and effortless bouncy curls or blowout-like volume with less damage. With a cool setting to lock in curls and natural boar and nylon bristles that glide smoothly through wet, damp, and dry hair, it's a popular choice for first-time buyers and longtime users alike.