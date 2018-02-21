Sinus pain can be agonizing. Unlike a common cold, which at least has the decency to pass when you sleep it off and take the right medications, managing chronic sinus pain is a bit trickier. Luckily, investing in one of the best humidifiers for sinus problems can help.

“Unlike acute sinusitis, which is usually caused by infection, chronic sinusitis often has more complicated symptoms, and the causes can be multifactorial or difficult to determine,” says Dr. Vinh Nguyen, a family medicine physician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California.

Nguyen says sinus problems aren't always related to infections. “Abnormal anatomy of the nose or the sinuses can contribute to chronic sinusitis. These include nasal polyps, sinus polyps, or a deviated septum. Environmental allergies are also much more common in people with chronic sinusitis. Also, a small number of people have chronic sinusitis, because of immune system problems. If you have chronic sinus pain or congestion, you should see your doctor to get a further evaluation.”

So, what can you do to help? Well, for one thing, make it a habit to sleep with a cool-mist humidifier in your room.

“Adding moisture to the air that you breathe using a humidifier can help to relieve sinus congestion by loosening up the mucus secretions of the nasal passages,” Nguyen says. “We recommend cold mist humidifiers for sinus congestion and cold symptoms. Warm mist humidifiers have not been shown to reduce symptoms, and may result in burns.”

This list of highly-rated cool-mist humidifiers include options for large rooms, medium-size rooms, and anyone who travels a lot and needs relief on the go. There's even a humidifier that doubles as an essential oil diffuser. Trust us: your sinuses will thank you.

1 The Best Standard-Sized Option: A Cult-Favorite Humidifier That Moisturizes The Air For 16 Hours Amazon MistAire Ultrasonic Cool-Mist Humidifier $40 AmazonBuy Now With more than 8,000 reviews, this cool-mist humidifier stands out from the rest because it boasts features like high and low speed settings that allow you to adjust the amount of mist you need for your space, an optional soothing night light, and a generous 1.5-liter tank that moisturizes the air for 16 hours at a time. This humidifier is ideal for medium-size rooms like bedrooms and offices and it has a 360-degree mist nozzle so you can direct mist in any direction.

2 The Best For A Large Room: A Super Quiet Humidifier That Holds More Water For Longer Relief Amazon Urpower Humidifier $70 AmazonBuy Now Enjoy up to 17 hours of sinus pain and cold relief with this powerful cool-mist humidifier that holds up to 5 liters. You can select sleep mode for middle mist output or choose among low, middle, and high settings. The automatic shut-off feature turns this humidifier off the second it's emptied of water so that it won't overheat. But the reason so many people seem to choose this humidifier over others is because, in addition to holding more water, it's super quiet and doesn't have stimulating bright lights or a nightlight.

3 The Best Compact Option: A Humidifier That's So Compact You Can Keep It On Your Desk Amazon PureGuardian Cool-Mist Humidifier $29 AmazonBuy Now This affordable cool-mist humidifier is smaller than most, portable, and perfect for trips — but it runs for a surprisingly long time (30 hours). You can expect a mostly bare-bones design with low and high cool-mist settings and an optional night light. But it also boasts a few sweet tech advancements like Silver Clean Protection to fight mold and mildew and Ultrasonic Technology for a quiet experience that won't keep you up at night or disrupt your train of thought at work.

4 The Best Humidifier-Diffuser Hybrid : A Large-Room Option With A Remote Control Amazon Plemo Humidifier $50 AmazonBuy Now Why choose a cool-mist humidifier with one great benefit when you can score one that does it all — including serving as a soothing essential oil diffuser? This large-room humidifier features a remote control and a separate aroma tray where you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. It has a tank that holds 3 liters of water and you can adjust the mist level to low, middle, and high for 10 hours of continuous use. With four time settings — one, two, four, and eight hours — you have the option of turning it off even before all of the water has been used up.