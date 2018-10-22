If you have dry skin, you've probably heard of hyaluronic acid. This miracle ingredient is the perfect antidote to tight feeling skin, scaly patches, and flaky noses, thanks to its ability to intensely moisturize. Hyaluronic acid is able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, making it one of the better hydrators on the market today. And the best way to lap up the benefits of HA? By slathering on one of the best hyaluronic acid creams.

Your skin naturally produces hyaluronic acid, and these creams strive to mimic its same benefits. That means plumper, firmer looking skin and an overall glow. But even folks who don't suffer from dryness and flaking can benefit from some additional hyaluronic acid. Since the ingredient is so lightweight, most of the creams that contain it are also lightweight. Think melt-into-your-skin gels over thick, heavy lotions — so even oily skin types can get the moisture they need without worrying about their pores getting clogged. In fact, hyaluronic acid is beneficial for just about every skin type, whether it be dry, oily, combination, or sensitive.

So if you're ready to add one of these moisturizers into your product rotation, scroll on. Ahead, you'll find some of the best hyaluronic acid creams on the market today. Regardless of your skin type, you'll find intense hydration with one of these jars or bottles.

1 The Overall Best Hyaluronic Acid Cream Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer $45 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a hyaluronic acid cream that checks all of the boxes, you can't go wrong with Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Cloud Cream. Containing 30 percent hyaluronic acid, it's a dream for all skin types, even the oiliest and driest of the bunch. All of that hyaluronic acid helps to pull moisture from the air and hold it against the skin, offering hydration for up to 72 hours. The texture of the cream itself it also dreamy. Instead of a heavy lotion, it's incredibly airy and light. I've tried it, and it feels like you're practically holding water in your hands. Aside from that, the formula also contains ceramides, which help restore your skin's natural barrier, and silk proteins, which help boost your natural glow. It's free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, making it safe for sensitive skin types — though it does contain propylene glycol, which some people are allergic to. And, if you don't like buying skin care products online without trying to them, you can get a mini jar for under $20, here.

3 Best Night Cream Pure Biology Enhanced Night Cream $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to add hyaluronic acid to your nighttime routine, Pure Biology Enhanced Night Cream is a solid choice. This formula combines two powerhouse ingredients to create an amazing, heavy-duty formula. First, it offers up retinol, which helps accelerate cell turnover and improve skin's tone while you sleep. But some folks may find retinol drying, which is why the addition of hyaluronic acid is so genius. The hyaluronic acid helps to counterbalance the drying effect of the retinol while helping boost the ingredient's ability to make your skin appear more radiant. The formula is non-greasy and lightweight, and it's free of fragrance and parabens (bonus points for being cruelty-free, too!) Some users have said it removes the need for a day cream — that's how hydrating this stuff actually is.

4 Best J-Beauty Buy Hada Labo Tokyo Skin Plumping Gel Cream $15 Amazon See On Amazon Buzzy ingredients like hyaluronic acid tend to get their start in the K- and J-Beauty spaces, and Hada Labo Tokyo — one of Japan's most popular skin care brands — makes one of the most amazing formulas on the market. It works as both a silky moisturizer and a sumptuous serum, giving your skin a hearty dose of healthy ingredients. Its high concentration of hyaluronic acid helps to plump fine lines while also moisturizing, giving you a youthful glow for up to 24 hours. And the benefits of this moisturizer compound. After four weeks, people who used this cream saw an overall improvement in their skin's moisture levels — even after they've washed it off. The formula is fragrance-free, paraben-free, dye-free, and mineral oil-free, making it safe for sensitive skin types, too.