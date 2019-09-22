When lunchtime hits, the last thing you want to deal with is a warm salad or drink. To keep your food fresh and cool, only the best insulated lunch boxes will do. Here's the thing: Not all insulated lunch boxes and totes are created equal.

When it comes to keeping your lunch cool, it's all about the quality of the liner. You'll want to invest in an insulated lunch box that features thick walls and is made with an inner material that conducts heat and holds in the cold, like aluminum or PEV lining. It's also important to check that just about every inch of the inside walls are covered with lining to really keep it cool in there.

Keep in mind the type of lunches and snacks you tend to pack. If you like to keep your selection pretty slim, a small lunch box that you can easily slip into the staff room fridge is your best bet. But if you're anything like me and like to cram in as many snacks as possible, you'll want a lunch box with a wide opening and tons of space to keep all your treats nice and cool.

To help you narrow down your choices, here's a round up of the best insulated lunch boxes out there so you can say goodbye to wilted lettuce for good.

1. The Best Overall: LOKASS Lunch Bag LOKASS Lunch Bag $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 10.5 x 6 x 11 inches (length x width x height) This stylish lunch tote has it all: tons of space, easy access, and high-quality insulation. The outside is constructed of heavy-duty nylon and is double stitched to hold up against daily wear and tear, and the reinforced zippers keep your lunch secure while keeping it cool. The inside is insulated with durable aluminum foil that keeps your food hot or cold for up to seven hours. It also features a wide open top so you can easily find and organize your items inside. And with over 11 inches of vertical space, you can pile up the food containers without running out of space. Reviewers rave about the quality of this bag for the price. What fans say: "It’s able to hold a lot and the fact that you can square the top opening allows for large square containers to easily fit in. Love the pocket for utensils and napkins, happy that there’s a drink holder too. I’ve already gotten compliments on it!"

2. The Runner-Up: BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote BALORAY Lunch Bag Tote $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 10 x 6.6 x 8 inches (length x width x height) This lunch tote has a ton to offer to anyone who has to fit their bag in the staff fridge. At first glance, it looks small, but the inside stretches to almost 7 inches, giving you plenty of space for containers and drinks. It's also insulated with aluminum foil to keep your food cold, and the outside is waterproof, and made from sturdy, easy-to-clean oxford cloth that will hold up over time. The only downside to this bag is that it keeps your lunch cool or warm for 5 hours max, which may not be enough time if you don't have a fridge available. That said, reviewers still insist this tote is perfect for any sized lunch. What fans say: "When I first received it, I thought I was going to return it because it looked too small. I was totally wrong. My entire lunch, snacks, and even protein shake bottle fit perfectly! I even have extra space left in the front pocket."

3. The Most Spacious: Lovotex Large Insulated Lunch Cooler Lovotex Large Insulated Lunch Cooler $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 13 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches (length x width x height) If you're packing breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this large lunch box can hold all your containers and drinks. With 11 inches of vertical space and 13 inches in horizontal space, this is far and away the largest lunch box on this list. It also comes in even larger versions, if you know you'll need the space and want to upgrade. Although it's already insulated with a PEV lining and PE foam, this lunch box comes with two cooler packs to keep your food even fresher. Plus, it's waterproof and leakproof, so you can take it anywhere without worry that you'll end up with a mess. Reviewers rave about the overall quality of this lunch box. What fans say: "I love it. Use it every day for work. Thin freezer packs keeps my lunches and snacks cold for 5 hrs. Fits everything, [s]o I I'm not carrying multiple bags into work."

4. The Most Affordable: Hap Tim Insulated Lunch Bag Hap Tim Insulated Lunch Bag $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 9 x 4.5 x 10.4 inches (length x width x height) This affordable lunch box is easy to throw in your bag on the way to work without taking up much space. While it measures over 10 inches in height, it's just 4 inches in depth, the perfect size for a smaller backpack or slim work tote. The outer shell is made from durable oxford fabric, and the inside is lined with high-quality aluminum foil to keep your lunch cool. There's even a thick foam layer between the inner and outer walls for a double dose of insulation. On top of that, the handle features a buckle so you can unhook it and attach it to your purse or backpack so you never have to worry about losing it or leaving it behind. Bonus, you can store a small water bottle or a snack in the mesh side pocket. Reviewers insist this lunch box holds more than meets the eye. What fans say: "This lunch box is perfect. It’s really spacious inside (plenty big for sandwich containers, chips, etc) and has a mesh compartment inside to hold ice packs or something else, as well as one on the outside for drinks."