If you’re in need of a reusable bottle that can keep your cold beverages cold and your hot beverages hot, the best insulated water bottles are up to the task. Unlike other water bottles, insulated water bottles have two or more walls, which are separated by a gap. The double-wall design provides the bottle with a layer of insulation and prevents its contents from adjusting to the outside temperature too quickly. Another benefit of drinking from insulated water bottles is that they won’t sweat on the outside of the bottle, keeping your hands, desk, or bag dry from condensation.

When you’re perusing our top choices for insulated water bottles, you should think about how much water you want your bottle to hold. Somewhere around 20 to 25 ounces seems standard for an adult-sized water bottle, but many are available in sizes around 12 ounces, especially if they're intended for children. On the opposite end of the spectrum are high-capacity water bottles (think: 64 ounces), which are very large and can hold liquids to last you all day. They're also, of course, extremely heavy when full.

You should also think about which kind of lid you'd prefer. Some water bottles come with a simple screw-top lid, while some have lids with straws or multiple different lid options that you can switch out as needed. If you choose a bottle with a screw-top lid, think about how wide you prefer the mouth to be. Narrow bottles might fit nicely in backpack pockets or car cupholders, but if you want to fill your bottle with ice, you might have an easier time shoving it into a bottle with a wider mouth.

Finally, consider which types of beverages you plan to drink from your bottle, as some bottles are designed to hold only cold beverages, while others are designed to keep hot beverages warm, too. If you only want to drink cold water, there's no need to nab a water bottle that can handle higher heat. And speaking of heat, while some manufacturers say that their water bottles are dishwasher safe, it’s always a good idea to check the fine print or simply hand wash them to ensure that the vacuum seal or exterior finish isn’t accidentally damaged.

From a budget water bottle to a high-capacity option, here are the best insulated water bottles on Amazon.

1. The Best Insulated Water Bottle Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed For: Cold and hot beverages Lid Type: Screw top Size Options: 18, 21, and 24 ounces The Hydro Flask Standard Mouth water bottle is an all-around great option. It may be a bit pricier than some other water bottles out there, but it's popular among users and critics alike, and it has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon — which is how you know it's worth it. The stainless steel bottle features a leakproof screw-on lid and vacuum-insulated double wall. It keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours, or hot for up to 12. It's BPA-free and phthalate-free and comes with a lifetime warranty. This is their standard mouth model, but the larger wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle options are popular, too. The bottle comes in black as well as in a bunch of bright colors. The price of the bottle varies depending on color and size. Reviewers say: “I didn't know what I was missing until I got this! Having ice cold water throughout my entire workouts/walks is amazing and having this by my bedside and waking up to fresh ice cold water is so refreshing [...] It fits in cup holders in both cars, bikes and exercise machines. The color is super pretty and you can just feel how great the quality is. The cap it comes with really does keep it from leaking and the handle is very handy when going for walks. [...] Highly recommend.”

2. The Best Budget Insulated Water Bottle Geysa Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed For: Cold and hot beverages Lid Type: Screw top Size Options: 20 and 25 ounces This Geysa vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and warm for up to 12 hours — all at a very budget-friendly price! The lid is a simple screw-top, but it features a decorative bamboo detail and is made of stainless steel, not plastic. It's leakproof, too. The body of the bottle is vacuum insulated, BPA-free, made of stainless steel, and sweatproof. It also comes with lifetime warranty. Reviewers say: “This water bottle is the BEST! First of all, it does just what it says it will do - it keeps hot liquids HOT and cold liquids COLD (and it doesn't leave condensation rings). Second, it's beautiful - gleaming stainless steel finish and bamboo lid cover. Third, the mouth of the bottle will accommodate ice cubes with no problem. Fourth, it's got a lifetime warranty. What more could you ask for?”

3. The Best Insulated Water Bottle With A Straw Lid CamelBak Eddy+ Vacuum Stainless Insulated Water Bottle $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed For: Cold beverages Lid Type: Lid with straw Size Options: 20 and 32 ounces The CamelBak Eddy+ insulated water bottle is made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation and a BPA-, BPS-, and BPF-free heavy-duty plastic cap. The thing that sets it apart from the other bottles for adults on this list is its straw cap, which has a bite valve. The lid is leakproof when closed and spill-proof when open. This bottle is a great option for working out or hiking, when you might not want to bother unscrewing the top, or even leaving out on your desk, where you might be worried about knocking over an open bottle. If you already own vessels from either the CamelBak Chute or Hot Cap lines, the Eddy+'s universal lid should be compatible with your other bottles. The CamelBak Eddy+ also comes with lifetime warranty. Reviewers say: “I LOVE how this water bottle keeps water cold all day... and for a much better price than other brands. And I love that because it’s insulated, it doesn’t get condensation on the outside! I’m pleased that it doesn’t leak when it accidentally goes sideways, especially considering that it’s a straw lid.”

4. The Best Insulated Water Bottle For Kids YETI Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed For: Cold beverages Lid Type: Lid with straw Size Options: 12 ounces The little YETI Rambler Jr. bottle is designed for children ages 3 and up. It's essentially a hardy 12-ounce version of the larger Rambler bottles for adults with an added straw. The straw helps kids drink without spilling, and the shatter- and leak-resistant lid is meant to hold up to daily wear and tear. Like the adult counterparts, it's made of stainless steel and has a vacuum-insulated double wall. If you really like the YETI Rambler Jr., or if the 12-ounce version is too small for your older kids, you can buy one of the original Ramblers, which can handle hot liquids. Reviewers say: “This doesn’t leak at all. My toddler drops her cups all the time and I have spend hundreds of dollars replacing cups. I could have saved some money had I purchased this Yeti cup. Great experience overall plus the warranty.”