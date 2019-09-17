It can be difficult to imagine coming up with new and inventive ways to innovate sex toys. Since there are only a handful of ways to achieve stimulation, you might think that there's only so far a toy can go. But technology is always evolving, and there's a new crop of sex toys that are about as high-tech as you can get. Toys that are controlled by Bluetooth or apps can revolutionize long-distance relationships, offer newfound convenience to your next solo session, or spice up partnered sex. Ahead, find five of the best interactive sex toys that you can use wirelessly for a totally new type of fun.

While virtual sex toys might primarily be marketed for masturbation sessions and long-distance relationships, you shouldn't miss out on the fun that can be had by using them with a partner. If you wan't to use the toy on yourself, try giving your partner control of the app to control the vibrations. Or, your partner could use the toy and you can take control, giving you dominion over their pleasure. Either way, the dynamic sets up a fun form of power play worth trying out.

If this sounds like a fun way to spice up your sex life, keep scrolling for the best interactive sex toys you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Interactive Kegel Exerciser Joy On Kegel Exerciser with APP and Vibration $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Engage in a steamy solo session and improve your pelvic floor muscles at the same time with this app-controlled kegal exerciser. It slips into your vagina and sits against your G-spot, providing powerful vibrations every time you use it. The app also guides you through pelvis floor exercises to ensure your kegel muscles are staying in healthy shape. It has four different types of massage modes, and the app works up to 16 feet away, so you can even get your partner involved. It's a great entry way into interactive sex toys, making it perfect for beginners.

2. The Best Interactive Bullet Vibrator Lovense Ambi Bullet Vibrator $69 | Amazon See On Amazon Think bullet vibrators are too simple to be interactive? Think again. This soft, silicone vibrator combines the stimulation of a bullet with the technology of an app. The vibrator's unique hammer shape allows you to use either side of the toy to stimulate yourself, or you can hand it to a partner to give them control. The app allows you to download up to 5,000 unique vibration speeds, making it one of the most customizable toys on the market. Even cooler, it can be controlled from anywhere in the world, as long as there's a WiFi connection. It's tiny, too, so it's great for travel.

3. The Best Interactive Rabbit Vibrator Lovense Nora Rabbit Vibrator $119 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love a classic rabbit vibrator, you've got to try the Nora vibrator from Lovense. Using the app, you can control both "arms" — one is for the clit, the other for the G-spot — or have a partner or friend do so. As long as the person has a WiFi connection, no matter where in the world they are, they can have control over your pleasure. This vibrator also has a rotating head, it's made of soft silicone, and it's easily rechargeable via USB.

4. The Best Interactive Wand Vibrator Lovense Domi Mini Want Vibrator $119 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm of the opinion that every sex toy collection could benefit form a wand vibrator because of how versatile they are — and this wand takes things to the next level. Wands are so versatile because they can be used anywhere on your body — your clit, your nipples, your perineum, or anywhere else you want some stimulation. This one is controlled by an app that you (or someone else) can use anywhere in the world, as long as there's Bluetooth or a WiFi connection. It gives you access to 5,000 vibration patterns, it can be synced to vibrate along with music, and it has a rotating head, too.