Although seemingly counterintuitive, oil cleansers are one of the best ways to give your face a deep, thorough clean. Remember the thing from chem class where “oil attracts oil?" Same principle applies here. For today's purposes, we'll be focusing on the best Japanese cleansing oils, since the Japanese brand, DHC, arguably put cleansing oils on the map with their now-iconic Deep Cleansing formula. Ahead, you'll find two top-notch options from DHC themselves, plus three other great Japanese cleansing oils to consider.

The oils in these formulas are carefully chosen for their non-comedogenic properties, so people with oily and/or acne-prone skin can use them safely. And since they contain so few ingredients (and since they’re inherently nourishing), they’re exactly the type of gentle cleansers that sensitive, dry, and/or irritation-prone skin craves. No matter your skin type, they’ll leave your face feeling soft, smooth, and — despite what your brain might want to believe — decidedly free of greasy, oily residue.

Whether you’re looking for a luxurious treat, a budget-friendly workhorse, or (pro tip!) a good makeup brush cleaner, this roundup has got you covered. Read on to shop five of the best cleansing oils from Japan that you can get Stateside, courtesy of Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Japanese Oil Cleanser DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If in doubt, go for the cult-classic DHC Cleansing Oil. It’s by far the most popular Japanese cleansing oil out there, and quite possibly the most popular cleansing oil of all time: According to the brand, one bottle sells every 10 seconds worldwide. This classic cleanser is powered mainly by the brand’s signature olive oil, which dissolves makeup and grime, nourishes your skin, and doesn’t clog your pores. Antioxidant-rich vitamin E offers conditioning and skin-protecting benefits, while rosemary leaf extract helps soothe redness and inflammation. It’ll leave any skin type feeling fresh, balanced, and silky-smooth.

2. The Best Japanese Cleansing Oil For Very Dry Skin DHC Olive Concentrated Cleansing Oil $32 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have very dry or dehydrated skin, opt for this DHC Olive Concentrated Cleansing Oil, which is essentially a more concentrated version of the brand’s original Deep Cleansing Oil (hence the name!). Even though this formula is richer than the original — literally, think of the consistency and feel of olive oil, without the greasiness — it’s still gentle enough for sensitive skin. "I have dry sensitive skin and this works the same, but [is] less drying than the original version" reported one reviewer. Another commented, "It requires a touch more 'patting' to get the last dregs of mascara off, but it also offers more of a hydrating barrier on the complexion."

3. The Best Budget Japanese Cleansing Oil Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This Kose Softymo Speedy Cleansing Oil is another popular choice with J-beauty fans, especially given its affordable price tag. It’s also a better choice if you’re not yet sold on the idea of slathering your face with oil in order to clean it (but you’ll get there, I promise): This one has a thinner consistency than the DHC oils, and it emulsifies into a really nice, milky lather. You can also purchase refill packs (these are about $8), so you don’t need to buy a whole new bottle when you run out.

4. The Best Brightening Japanese Oil Cleanser Shu Uemura Anti/Oxi+ Pollutant & Dullness Clarifying Cleansing Oil $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Shu Uemura makes some of the very best luxury Japanese cleansing oils. All six jewel-toned oils in their line do uniquely wonderful things for your skin, and it’s very tempting to blow your paycheck on all of them. Assuming you don't want to do that, check out their Anti/Oxi+ cleansing oil, aka the green one. This cleansing oil is particularly unique — it's infused with antioxidant-rich ingredients, like green tea and moringa extract, which aim to purify your skin of external pollutants that might be contributing to dullness. At the same time, more botanical extracts help tone your skin for even more radiance. That’s all in addition to doing what a good oil cleanser should: Effectively breaking down makeup, sunscreen, and grime, and making your skin feel ultra soft. Go for this one if you're often exposed to smog (like, if you live in any city on the planet).