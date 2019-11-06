The 5 Best Karaoke Microphones

When you're shopping for the best karaoke microphones, the first thing to consider is whether your microphone purchase should include a speaker. If you already have a speaker or amp, you can simply look for a microphone that comes with a receiver. If you don't have a speaker already, you have two options: you can look for a mic that has a speaker built into its handle, or you can purchase an entire karaoke machine system that bundles microphones and speakers together in one convenient package. There are pros and cons to each choice, of course: Mics with built-in speakers won’t offer the same sound quality as mics that connect to an amp, but they tend to be more compact and less complex to set up.

If you’re just looking for a mic to use at home with a small group of friends, you might want to consider one with extra features like fun LED lights, or a set that includes two mics you can use simultaneously for duets. On the other hand, if you’d like the flexibility to use your mic in public settings or for more than just karaoke, it makes more sense to choose a microphone that’s a bit more professional-looking. Finally, if you’re shopping for a karaoke microphone for children rather than adults, you may want to go with one that’s designed specifically with kids in mind.

In the list below, you'll find the best karaoke microphones to meet a variety of needs, whether you're seeking a simple wireless mic or a colorful LED-studded option:

1. The Best Karaoke Microphone To Use At Home BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $32 | Amazon See On Amazon What it comes with: One handheld microphone, one micro USB cable, one audio cable (Android), and one case What else you need: A device that will connect to the microphone via Bluetooth or the provided audio cable. The BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone has over 600 glowing reviews on Amazon. It's basically a party in a box: It comes in five different colors, features a built-in speaker, and has 48 LED lights that sync up with music — the louder the sound, the brighter the lights! It has a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connection, so you can stream music directly from your smart device. Plug your headphones into the audio jack when you're having a solo karaoke session, or use an aux cable to connect the microphone to an external speaker to bump up the sound. And if you don't feel like singing, you can turn off the mic functionality and simply use it as a Bluetooth speaker. The sound quality of the built-in speaker might not be amazing, but at this price point, you couldn't ask for more from a karaoke microphone to use at home.

2. The Best Basic Wireless Microphone TONOR UHF Wireless Microphone $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What it comes with: One handheld microphone, one 6.35-millimeter mini receiver, one anti-skid ring, and one USB charging cable What else you need: A speaker, amp, or other audio system with a 6.35mm microphone jack, and two AA batteries The TONOR UHF Wireless Microphone is a great option for anyone who already has a speaker or amp and is simply looking for a microphone to use with it. The microphone has an 80-foot range and automatically pairs with the included Bluetooth receiver. All you have to do is plug the receiver into the microphone jack on your speaker, connect your Bluetooth-enabled device to the receiver, and sing along to music played from your device. The receiver is rechargeable with the USB charging cable, but the microphone itself runs on AA batteries. This is a mic you can use at home or in a more public karaoke setting.

3. The Best Karaoke Microphone For Kids Tencoz Wireless Karaoke Microphone $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What it comes with: One handheld microphone and one micro USB cable What else you need: A Bluetooth-enabled device The Tencoz Wireless Karaoke Microphone is designed for kids as young as three and is perfect for home use. It is rechargeable via the included USB cable and features LED lights in six different colors at the end of the mic. It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker when your kids just want to listen to music. Its horn-like design doesn’t look like a standard mic, which may not appeal to adults, but kids should enjoy the fun look. Plus, it's made of a durable plastic and comes in five colors.

4. The Best Karaoke Microphones For Duets Fifine Dual Channel Wireless Microphone System $67 | Amazon See On Amazon What it comes with: One wireless receiver, two handheld microphones, one 6.3-millimeter audio cable, one 3.5-millimeter audio cable, one 3.5-millimeter to RCA audio cable, and one power cord What else you need: A device that will connect to the receiver with the provided 3.5-millimeter audio cable, a speaker/amp/other audio system with a 6.35-millimeter or 3.5-millimeter microphone jack, and four AA batteries The Fifine Dual Channel Wireless Microphone System includes two mics with an 80-foot range and a compact receiver that wirelessly connects to them. The microphones run on AA batteries, but an indicator light gives you a heads-up when they're low on battery. The system also includes cords to connect the receiver to your speaker, your music source (phone, computer, etc.), and its power source. This isn't professional equipment, but the system will give you solid sound quality that you can use for karaoke at home and in more public settings. It's also a real bang for your buck — two wireless mics and a receiver for this price is pretty much a steal.