For consistency, convenience, and ease, it’s hard to beat Keurig for your morning brew. But which one to get? The best Keurig coffee maker fits your kitchen and countertop with ease, has as many or as few features as you need, and brews enough ounces and cups to keep you satisfied.

Most Keurig machines are single-serve coffee makers (though one of my picks below can also brew an entire carafe). Keurig coffee makers typically offer a few cup size options, from 6 to 12 ounces, for your morning brew. If you sometimes take coffee on the go, look for one with a removable drip tray, which accommodates the added height of a travel mug.

A coffee maker with a large reservoir won’t require refills as often, but it will take up more counter space. A removable reservoir is convenient for refills and cleaning, though this may not be an option with smaller machines.

Keurig offers a whole slew of models with varying programmable options, though all below feature automatic shutoff. If you want your coffee to brew before you’ve gotten out of bed, look for a programmable coffee maker that can be set up in advance. Other features may include buttons for stronger brews, iced coffee, lattes and cappuccinos, or simply hot water (which is handy for tea, oatmeal, or instant soups).

Each one of the Keurig coffee makers below is highly rated with thousands of reviews on Amazon, and I've even included a sampler coffee pack so you're all set for your morning brew.

1. The Best Single Cup Coffee Maker Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker $80 | Amazon See on Amazon This single cup coffee maker is a Keurig cult favorite with more than 19,000 reviews. Brew your favorite coffee in one of three cup sizes — 6, 8, or 10 ounces — or remove the drip tray to fill a taller travel mug. A 48-ounce removable reservoir means you can brew at least six cups before needing to refill the water. Though you can't program your coffee ahead of time, the brew time is less than a minute after inserting a pod and selecting your cup size. Automatic shutoff is a convenient safety and energy-saving feature. A helpful review: “Man, this is the best thing since sliced bread! It helps me get out the door quicker in the morning. I put my powder creamer and sugar in my travel cup the night before. And right before I get dressed I pop a k-cup in and turn it on. BOOM! Morning coffee fix!”

2. The Best Mini Keurig Coffee Maker Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $80 | Amazon See on Amazon The slim design of this mini Keurig coffee maker allows you to brew a cup just about anywhere; it's less than 5 inches wide and weighs less than 5 pounds, making it great for small kitchens needing compact or only occasionally used appliances. This machine brews a single cup at a time, either 6 or 12 ounces, and a removable drip tray allows you to fill directly into travel mugs. The 12-ounce reservoir of this coffee maker has a smaller footprint that means more frequent refills, and it's not removable. If a strong brew button and removable reservoir are important features to you, consider the newer K-Mini Plus. Either one is compact, has an automatic off feature, and comes in modern colors, including mint and grey. A helpful review: “I live in a small efficiency apartment with limited counter space. It fits perfectly in the space I have, and it's so easy to use."

3. The Best Dual Coffee Maker Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker $160 | Amazon See on Amazon A dual coffee maker gives you the best of both worlds by combining a single-cup option and a larger carafe in one machine. The single-cup side takes K-pods and can brew 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces at a time and the drip coffee maker side uses a filter and ground coffee to brew 6, 8, 10, or 12 cups at a time. You can remove the drip tray to fill a travel mug, too. The large 60-ounce reservoir is removable for easier, less frequent refills. This coffee maker is also the most programmable on this list, giving you the option to set it to brew up to 24 hours ahead of time. It also has a strong brew option and automatic shutoff, and the coffee maker pauses brewing when pouring from the carafe. A helpful review: “This product was literally a genius idea, Keurig! The possibility of brewing either a single cup or a whole pot with only one machine is like a gift from the heavens for me! I typically only have one cup of coffee on weekday mornings, but on the weekends I'll drink multiple cups in a day, so it's wonderful to have both options in one machine, instead of having to configure two separate machines in my hardly non-existent counter space. [...]”

4. The Best Latte And Cappuccino Maker Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker $200 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're a coffee lover who sometimes wants something a little fancier, this is Keurig's best latte and cappuccino maker. The single-serve coffee maker brews coffee and hot or iced lattes or cappuccinos, and it works just as well with alternative milks, like soy or almond. You can brew a cup in one of four sizes: 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces. The large 60-ounce reservoir is removable and allows you to brew at least six cups before refilling with water. This pick also features automatic shutoff and buttons for strong brews and shots, though you can't program it ahead of time. The frother is conveniently dishwasher safe. A helpful review: “I used my own ground coffee and tried it with coconut milk as well as almond milk and it made the best foamy cappuccino and latte. I have never enjoyed a cuppa coffee so much, I just didn’t think this thing would produce such morning bliss and that’s why I waited so long to try it. Don’t be like me, don’t wait… Give yourself this gift!!”

5. The Best Iced Coffee Maker Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $170 | Amazon See on Amazon Keurig's iced coffee maker has an iced coffee setting that counter intuitively brews hot over an ice-filled cup, but reviewers commented that it seems to brew more slowly compared to other models for an overall better cup of iced coffee. So if you want a Keurig, but love iced coffee, this is the one for you. This coffee maker brews in 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces, and a removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs. This pick has a few extra features: a strong brew option, hot water on demand for soups and oatmeal, automatic on and off, and a high-altitude setting. And with a 75-ounce removable reservoir, you can brew at least eight cups before needing a refill. A helpful review: "I like that it [has] more size settings. And the water reservoir is quite bigger. I think I used to have to fill it up after two cups but now it lasts longer ... But the best part of all for me is the iced coffee button ... The iced setting seems to drop a little slower, conserving the ice just right. And it’s the perfect size too, probably like a “grande” but that’s just eyeballing ... It’s kinda pricey, but so worth it! It also looks very beautiful on the counter."

Nice To Have: Reusable K-Cups Delibru Reusable K Cups for Keurig 2.0 & 1.0 (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of reusable K-cups reduces waste from standard single-use pods, but also gives you the freedom to try any brand of coffee in your coffee maker. These pods work with any Keurig brewer, including new and old models, and they're dishwasher safe. These highly rated pods are also tightly sealed and with more than 5,000 reviews, shoppers commented that the design doesn’t require having to insert it just right, like some other reusable pods. A helpful review: “I feel really good about no longer putting a plastic K cup into the trash when I want just one cup of coffee, plus I'm saving money, using my own coffee instead of the crazy price of K cups. That's a win-win!”