A keyboard piano is a great alternative to uprights or baby grands — especially if you're trying to stay on budget, travel, experiment with new sounds, and keep it in a smaller space. The best keyboard pianos have pre-loaded instrumental tones, rhythms, and accompaniment features you can experiment with. Some even come in bundles that include almost all the necessary equipment you'll need to play comfortably like chairs, music stands, and headphones. However, before you dive in, be sure to note the difference between digital pianos and keyboards:
- Digital pianos generally have 88 weighted or semi-weighted keys (which is the same amount as a full piano), and they mimic the sound of a standard acoustic piano.
- Electric keyboards, on the other hand, have more add-ons — like tones and accompaniments — and fewer keys (usually between 61 and 76). Some even have as few as 54, and those are more portable. That's because they typically omit the lower octaves, which shouldn't be an issue if you're not concerned with playing many bass notes. Keyboards don't usually have weighted keys, either — but many come with touch-responsive keys that play sound loudly or softly, depending on the pressure you put on them.
No matter whether you're making your own music or playing the classics, picking out the best keyboard piano can help you get started.
1. The Overall Best For Dedicated Players
With 758 different pre-programmed instrument voices and 76 "touch-sensitive" keys (per reviewers), the PSR-EW410 from Yamaha is the overall best keyboard piano on this list. At $430, it's a bit pricy — but the included features make the cost totally worth it. This one's MIDI- and USB-compatible, and it boasts a backlit screen and a headphone jack. Plus, you won't need a band to jam out with you while you play: There are 235 accompaniment styles that provide real-time backing tracks which actively respond to the chords you're playing, as well as knobs that you can assign specific sounds to. And if you've ever thought about trying your hand at making electronic music, there's also a "Groove Creator" function that lets you add intros, section changes, sound effects, and more — just like a real DJ.
It doesn't include a stand, chair, sustain pedal, or AC power adapter — but if you're choosing to splurge on this professional pick, you probably already have those things. The same keyboard is also available with 61 keys, if you'd rather choose that one.
What musicians think about it: "You can tell this is a well made keyboard, the sound quality is great and it can get really loud. The voices are realistic and it is touch sensitive, I would definitely recommend this keyboard and its definitely worth the price."
2. The Runner-Up: A Cheaper Version With Fewer Features
If you'd rather not spend over $400 on a keyboard, this Casio is a great choice. It comes with 600 built-in key tones, which is a little bit less than the first (but still very high up there). It also has 195 programmed rhythms, which means you can play along to the sound of an electronic band. Similar to the Yamaha, it's compatible with USB and MIDI ports.
It also boasts a built-in recording feature and a bright LCD screen to show you which notes you're playing and the tone you're using. There's even a headphone jack so you can focus on what you're doing and practice quietly (if needed). However, unlike the overall best, this one has 61 touch-responsive keys instead of 76. It doesn't come with extra accessories, either — but if you need them, here's a good bundle with a stand, bench, and sustain pedal.
What musicians think about it: "Excellent value and quality of sound is unparalleled. Very realistic samples."
3. The Budget Pick For Beginners
Coming in with 54 touch-sensitive keys, this budget keyboard is smaller than the rest. Therefore, it's also cheaper — but don't be fooled. It comes with tons of handy features that are comparable to the pricier pianos on this list. There are 300 built-in key sounds to choose from, along with 300 rhythms to play along with. Not to mention, there are also 40 programmed demo songs you can practice with — but the screen isn't as bright as some of the others. However, unlike the first two picks, this one comes with a microphone that's completely external so you can sing while you play. And similar to some others on this list, it comes with a music stand so you can lay your sheet music out and see what you're doing.
And speaking of sheet music, this keyboard comes with three months of free piano lessons by Skoove. There's also a headphone jack so you can practice as late as you want, along with an AC adapter for endless power. This one doesn't appear to be MIDI- or USB- compatible, and it doesn't come with extra accessories or a sustain pedal (one reviewer mentioned a "sustain button," though). Still, if you want the whole package with a bench, stand, and headphones, you can find it here for a little more money.
What musicians think about it: "This keyboard is a good value for the money. It has standard-sized keys and a lot of sounds. It even transposes. Considering what I paid for it, I couldn't be more pleased."
4. A Bundle With The Accessories You'll Need
For players looking for the whole package, the 76-key Casio WK-245 is a great pick. For $260, you'll get the essentials which include the keyboard itself, a keyboard stand, headphones, and a sustain pedal (a bench isn't included, though). The backlit LCD display is easy to read, and it's packed with 180 rhythms, 600 instrumental sounds, as well as 152 pre-programmed songs and a built-in mic. Plus, all the are touch-sensitive, and there's a built-in USB and MIDI port for easy computer connection. There's also a built-in recording function for easy playbacks while you practice, and the purchase comes with an AC adapter so you can plug it in and start playing music.
What musicians think about it: "I liked how everything came in one package, the keyboard is great, the features are nearly endless, and its a great starter kit for anyone who wants to learn and play the piano. Also came with some songbooks, which is a nice little addition"
5. A Digital Piano With A Full Set Of Keys
Unlike the keyboards I've included, this digital piano boasts five key tones: electric piano, acoustic piano, synth, bass, and organ. However, it features a full set of 88 touch-responsive, semi-weighted keys that feel more like the keys of an acoustic piano. That's not all, though: This option also includes reverb and chorus effects so you can add some atmospheric tones to your songs — and there's also a port for a sustain pedal (but it's not included). However, an AC adapter comes with the purchase, along with a built-in USB port and headphone input. (There's no mention of a MIDI port, though.) This one doesn't have a recording feature, but if that's what you're looking for, you can find it here on the Alesis Recital Pro. And if you'd rather use a digital piano with a little less keys, you can opt for the 61-key option.
What musicians think about it: "This is the perfect digital piano at this price point. There aren't any bells and whistles about it, but what it does, it does it great! The tone is fantastic and the semi-weighted keys have a good feel to it."