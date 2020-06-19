Coming in with 54 touch-sensitive keys, this budget keyboard is smaller than the rest. Therefore, it's also cheaper — but don't be fooled. It comes with tons of handy features that are comparable to the pricier pianos on this list. There are 300 built-in key sounds to choose from, along with 300 rhythms to play along with. Not to mention, there are also 40 programmed demo songs you can practice with — but the screen isn't as bright as some of the others. However, unlike the first two picks, this one comes with a microphone that's completely external so you can sing while you play. And similar to some others on this list, it comes with a music stand so you can lay your sheet music out and see what you're doing.

And speaking of sheet music, this keyboard comes with three months of free piano lessons by Skoove. There's also a headphone jack so you can practice as late as you want, along with an AC adapter for endless power. This one doesn't appear to be MIDI- or USB- compatible, and it doesn't come with extra accessories or a sustain pedal (one reviewer mentioned a "sustain button," though). Still, if you want the whole package with a bench, stand, and headphones, you can find it here for a little more money.

What musicians think about it: "This keyboard is a good value for the money. It has standard-sized keys and a lot of sounds. It even transposes. Considering what I paid for it, I couldn't be more pleased."