It's hard to get a good night's rest if you always wake up sneezing or itching because your pillow's crawling with dust mites. For allergy sufferers, the best latex pillows can be a great solution due to their ability to dissipate heat and moisture quickly (thus reducing bacteria). To help you find the right selection, I've done some research and put together a list of the best options on Amazon. As you scroll through, consider the following factors:

This may seem obvious, but you want your pillow to give you comfortable support. Typically, the most supportive styles are filled with shredded latex or a blend with other soft, pliable materials, such as gel fibers. Some shredded pillows even allow you to customize the firmness and height by removing some of the filling. Breathability: The same properties that make latex hypoallergenic (aka heat and moisture dissipation) also make it cooler. If you're someone who gets hot easily, these selections will be great because reviewers have vouched for their breathability.

Apart from that, think about the softness of the cover (cotton, polyester, rayon, and bamboo are often your best choices here) and whether it can be removed and put in the wash. With these considerations in mind, here are the best latex pillows.

1. The Best Overall Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Queen Firm Pillow $40 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with your choice of firm, medium, or soft designs, this ultra-comfy latex pillow is extremely versatile and customizable. The hypoallergenic latex material is anti-microbial and moldable, so it will keep its form under pressure while offering a spongey, supportive feeling. On top of that, the pillow is breathable, so you won't overheat, and it has a removable a bamboo charcoal cover that's fully machine-washable. Available sizes: Queen, King

2. The Best Value Yuking Home Bed Pillow $19 Amazon See On Amazon If you're on a budget but still want a pillow that's well-made, this affordable latex pillow from Yuking Home offers decent quality at an excellent price. The hybrid selection is made with shredded latex and gel fibers, the former of which is sourced directly from rubber tree sap. The cover is built with polyester and rayon, making it soft and breathable against your skin. Best of all, the stuffing is removable, so you can adjust the height to your liking. Available sizes: Standard, Queen

3. The Best For Side Sleepers RejuveNite Latex Firm Restora Pillow $108 Amazon See On Amazon For people who tend to sleep on their side, this RejuveNite latex pillow is an excellent choice that will help prevent kinks in your neck. It's specifically designed for side sleepers, with contours that relieve pressure and allow your head to stay cradled in a natural position. The cover is made of a washable velour knit, and the pillow itself is soft, breathable, and super supportive. What's more, the anti-bacterial latex is hypoallergenic and mite-resistant, so it won't aggravate your skin if it's sensitive. Available sizes: One size

4. The Best For Stomach Sleepers OrganicTextiles Slim Natural Latex Pillow $56 Amazon See On Amazon This eco-friendly latex pillow from OrganicTextiles is made specifically for those who tend to snooze face down. The pillow is slim (with just 3.25 inches of height), so it doesn't arch your neck unnaturally while you're lying down. The material is constructed from pure latex foam that's as comfy as memory foam without the chemicals. Its soft cover is made from 100-percent organic cotton, and all of the components are fully hypoallergenic. Available sizes: One size