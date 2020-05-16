Whether you're warming up with dumbbells or using the bench press, nothing will get you in the mood to lift like your favorite tunes — and your choice of headphones matters. In fact, there are a few important factors to consider while deciding on the best lifting headphones, and your ideal choices are wireless, comfortable, water-resistant. Some are even noise-cancelling, which is useful if you're trying to get in the zone without the interruption of background noise. It's also a plus if they have a long battery life.

Wireless options — aka those with Bluetooth capabilities — are good for the gym because they don't have long cords that'll get tangled as you lift. They come in all different styles, including ones with padded ear cups and form-fitting earbuds to suit your preferences. Padded ear cups are usually plush and snug, keeping the speakers in place as you move, while most earbuds latch on and fit inside your ears keeping the profile low.

Regardless of your preference, it's important that your headphones are resistant to water and sweat — especially if your workouts are heated. It's best to look for headphones that have water-resistance levels that range from IPX4 to IPX8, so they can handle anything from minor splashes to being submerged in a little bit of water briefly.

Battery life is also essential, and most wireless options can last five to eight hours on a single charge. However, some headphones require more time on the charger than others. If you plan on powering yours frequently, this might not be a problem — because some pairs can charge for five minutes and provide two hours of playback time. But if you know you're likely to forget to charge, you might want to choose headphones that'll last for 35 hours on one charge (or ones that come in a charging case).

Check out these five pairs of headphones that'll help you get into the zone during your next workout.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best: Padded Headphones With A 35-Hour Batter Life Treblab Over Ear Workout Headphones $90 | Amazon see on amazon If you're looking for a solid pair that covers all the bases, you can't go wrong with these noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. They're sweat-proof and boast an IPX4 water-resistance ranking, which means they can handle minor splashes. Like other options on this list, they're completely wireless — and thanks to the built-in microphone, you can make calls on them. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 35 hours after one charge, and the padded ear cups swivel for added comfort. Choose from two colors: black with silver details and solid black. According to fans: "I’d recommend these for someone who lifts weights (which is what I bought them for) and wants to cancel other noises out!"

2. The Runner-Up: Earbuds With Built-In Hooks For Extra Security PowerPro Sport 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones $64 | Amazon see on amazon If you're searching for earbuds that stay in place, try these headphones out. They're wireless, noise-cancelling, and sweat-proof — but they also have built-in silicone loops that latch onto your ears for more security as you move. The buds even have have removable tips that create a snug fit in each ear canal, and the tips come in three sizes (small, medium, and large). Thanks to the impressive IPX7 waterproof rating, they can handle being submerged in shallow water. However, they can only provide up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge — but the case can provide five extra charges when you're not near an outlet. These also have built-in mics for mid-workout phone calls, too. According to fans: "These are great for everyday activities, including working out! I like to watch movies while I run and listen to music on weight lifting, these work great."

3. These Gel Earbuds With Over 20,000 Positive Reviews TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $40 | Amazon see on amazon These wireless, noise-eliminating earbuds don't have built-in loops. Instead, they're built with gel ear caps and according to fans, they stay in place well. They also use a built-in microphone that lets you answer calls via Bluetooth. And while the battery only lasts about four hours on one charge, each order comes with a charging case that adds another 14 hours of power before you have to plug it in. These are sweat-proof and have a higher waterproof rating of IPX8, which means they can also be submerged for a short amount of time. Choose between five colors: black, white, khaki, blue, and gray. According to fans: "I use them when I’m lifting weights since you don’t want wires but I’ve taken to using them on the treadmill and elliptical as well. They do not loosen or fall out of your ears - very nice."

4. These Magnetic Earbuds That Are Connected & Hard To Lose Boltune Wireless Headphones $23 | Amazon see on amazon Wireless Bluetooth earbuds can be easy to misplace, especially if they're completely wireless. So if you want one less worry, consider this pair of sweat-resistant earbuds that are still connected by a thin, lightweight wire. Each earbud also features a built-in magnet so that you can clip them together when you're not listening to music, and the small controller on the wire lets you adjust the volume as well as skip tracks. If you're in a rush, you only need to charge them for about five minutes to get up to two hours of playback. However, a full charge will last up to 16 hours. These also have a high waterproof rating of IPX7 to handle splashes, as well as a built-in mic for wireless calls. According to fans, they do a good job of cancelling out noise. Choose from three colors: black, grey, and pink. According to fans: "They do not fall out of your ears during cardio or lifting, the sound quality is great, and a full charge last me most of the week."