There's one item standing between you and a flawless brow, a precisely-highlighted cheekbone, and the ultimate cat eye: your makeup mirror. After all, the best lighted makeup mirrors catch every smudged line of ink, every stray brow, and every last lipstick stain that somehow ended up on your front teeth.

When it comes to applying your makeup, having a good makeup mirror —complete with proper lighting — is just as important as having the best foundation brush (or sponge!). When your face is well-lit, it will be easier see how the makeup you're applying looks, and thus you'll be able to make better judgement calls on how to best proceed to achieve your desired look. Luckily, the latest and greatest batch of lighted makeup mirrors come with cool features like LED lights that are powered by battery or USB cable and last nearly forever before needing to be replaced. They boast touch screen technology that makes it a breeze to dim and brighten the lights on your mirror. Or they feature serious 10-time magnification that will make sure you can see every single eyebrow hair.

But, whatever your lighted makeup mirror preferences — a three panel mirror with magnification to help you see everything or an ultra-portable LED makeup compact you can take with you on the go — this roundup features the absolute best lighted makeup mirrors on the market so that you can create an on-point makeup look any time of day or night.

Amazon Bestope Makeup Vanity Mirror $25 AmazonBuy Now This is one of the more tech-savvy lighted makeup mirrors you'll find — and for a great price, too. This magnification mirror has three panels that provide one-, two-, and three-time magnification and are illuminated by 21 powerful LED lights that operate via battery or a USB cable. A touch sensor switch on the mirror turns on the lights and you can easily adjust the brightness simply by holding it down. The mirror has 180-degree free rotation and comes in five colors, including rose-gold, transparent and white. And because this trifold mirror detaches from its base and can be folded up, you can also bring it with you anywhere.

Amazon Conair Double-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror $30 AmazonBuy Now This vintage-inspired stand-up oval makeup mirror with a solid polished chrome base features soft halo lighting and plenty of magnification: one side is a standard mirror with no magnification, but rotate the mirror 360 degrees and you'll find seven-time magnification — no stray eyebrow hair will ever escape you again. Measuring 16 inches tall and easily adjustable, this is the perfect mirror if you prefer to switch up your angle during your makeup application. Available in both satin nickel and oil bronze colors, this product is an ode to old school rounded mirrors. Remember, though: the mirror uses a regular light bulb, and not an LED light, that will need to be replaced more often.

Amazon bogo Brands Large Lighted Cosmetic Makeup Mirror $17 AmazonBuy Now If you're looking for a mirror that features all the basics you'll need and won't break the bank, this rectangular makeup mirror is the one for you. Framed by 22 LED lights that you can dim with the touch of a finger, this mirror will shine serious light on your face as you work your magic. The mirror even comes with a detachable mini suction mirror that provides 10-time magnification — just in case you need it for a quick brow tweeze. It's lightweight, can rotate 180 degrees and is powered by battery so it can be taken with you if you switch rooms, or move from your bathroom to your bedroom. One fan of the mirror says that compared to other mirrors, this one is "amazing for the price!"

Amazon HotLife LED Lighted Compact Mirror $15 AmazonBuy Now Makeup touch-ups on the go are so much easier when you have a lighted compact mirror that shows you every inch of your face in true light. This mirror has eight dimmable LED lights and two sides: one a standard mirror with no magnification, and another with two-time magnification. This foldable mirror fits in any purse and has a touchscreen button that controls the light and its intensity and brightness. And, because this option is battery-operated (with batteries included!), you can tote it with you virtually anywhere.