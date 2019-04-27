Even the biggest Apple fans have a love-hate relationship with the Lightning cable. Although the Lightning cable is a definite upgrade to the old 30-pin connector, it (like its predecessor) tends to wear out quickly and, for some, is irritatingly short. So if you're in the market to replace a frayed cord, upgrade to a longer one, or just looking to buy an extra to keep in your car or at the office, you'll be happy to know that the best Lightning cables for your iPhone durable, affordable, and come in a range of lengths.

With so many Lightning cables on the market, it's important to know what to look for to ensure you're getting a quality cable. Always choose a cable that's Apple MFi certified. Any cord that isn't could potentially damage your iPhone's battery. If you're unsure, check its status on Apple's MFi Licensed Accessories page by entering the product code, model, or brand.

To avoid needing to buy multiple Lightning cable replacements, choose a cord that's designed to be durable. Cables made with anti-fraying materials like nylon or specialty plastics are one clue, and many labs will test durability by the number of bends a model can withstand. You'll also want to consider the length of cord you'll need. For example, if you want to text on the sofa while your phone is charging, you may want to choose an extra-long cable, but if you're just going to be using it in the car, a shorter one will do. And finally, make sure the iPhones (and iPads) you want to charge are compatible.

Out of all the choices, here are my picks for best Lightning cables for your iPhone available on Amazon.

1.The Overall Best Lightning Cable For iPhone Syncwire iPhone Charger Lightning Cable, 3.3 Feet $11 Amazon See On Amazon Extra-durable and with great customer support, the Syncwire iPhone Lightning cable fits most iPhone and iPad charging needs while remaining affordable, making it a great choice for most people. The MFi-certified unit is compatible with most iPhone models from the iPhone 5 to the new iPhone X, XS, and XR — as well as many iPads. This 3.3-foot-long cable gives you plenty of length, which makes it great as an extra cord to keep in your car. With 36-month warranty support and tested able to hold up to 275 pounds of pressure and withstand more than 10,000 bends, it's a sturdy cord that's earned its 4.9 overall rating. The Syncwire iPhone Lightning cable is built with a thermoplastic elastomer material designed to avoid knots and fraying. One Amazon customer says, "I loved that this is such a solid product — feels like it won't tear or twist like all my others."

2. The Most Durable Lightning Cable Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable, 3 Feet $14 Amazon See On Amazon The Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable is a durable 3-foot-long cable ideal for keeping in your car or anywhere else it'll likely be tugged and rolled and stretched frequently. Designed with a thermoplastic elastomer material, it has been tested to be able to withstand up to 12,000 bends, and Anker really stands by its cord, offering a lifetime, hassle-free replacement warranty making it a great choice for those who put their Lightning cables to work. Like the others on this list, this is MFi certified. It's compatible with iPhone 6 through the iPhone X, XR, and XS models and there're four colors to choose from.

3. The Best USB-C To Lightning Cable Anker USB-C to Lightning Cable, 3 Feet $18 Amazon See On Amazon When you want to be able to charge your iPhone with the USB-C outlet on your MacBook Pro or car charger, the Anker USB-C to Lightning cable is a great option that combines reliability with a low price. "I can already tell it's so much better than the official Apple cable," one Amazon reviewer says. Plus, the manufacturer says the charging speeds are up to 2.5 times faster than typical Lightning technology. This is MFi-certified and features Anker's PowerLine II technology that comes with a lifetime warranty. It is made of a thermoplastic elastomer material that is durable and can handle more than 12,000 bends and is 3 feet long. It's available in both black and white to match your iPhone.

4. The Best Extra-Long Lightning Cable Native Union Night Cable, 10 Feet $40 Amazon See On Amazon The Native Union Night Cable is a 10-foot-long Lightning cable that gives you the freedom to use your phone comfortably while it's charging or for easy reach even if your room is short on convenient outlets. When you're not using it, weighted knots are designed to function as anchors to prevent your cord from falling when placed on a table or other flat surface, making it a great nightstand Lightning cable you won't have to search for every night to plug in. This cord is MFi-certified and compatible with a range of iPhone models. Plus, the design focused in on the connector joints to make sure they can withstand more than 10,000 bends. It's also resistant to knotting or fraying and protected with a limited lifetime warranty.