The 5 Best Lip Balms For Peeling Lips
There are few beauty products more important than lip balm, especially when extreme weather conditions begin to take their toll on your skin. During the summer, or winter, the glaring sun and harsh, chilly winds can cause more than just lip dryness, like scabbing and flaking. To keep yourself safe on sunny hikes, beach days, or when hitting the slopes, it's crucial to keep one of the best lip balm for peeling lips on hand.
But what makes for a better balm? Ingredients like petroleum jelly and glycerin, which give balms a thicker, gel-like texture, act to form a protective barrier that traps moisture in your lips. Though petroleum has gotten a bad rap because it's derived from crude oil, it's FDA-approved and purified long before it makes its way into your beauty products. When you pair one of these rich emollients with other hydrating ingredients, like shea butter, beeswax, or avocado oil, you have a winning formula that helps to repair even the driest of lips.
If your lips are peeling, you can also benefit from an overnight treatment that helps exfoliate dead skin. While this may seem counterintuitive, by using a product that naturally exfoliates your lips and still contains conditioning ingredients, you can remove any build-up of flaky, dry skin without causing further irritation.
Of course, there are personal preferences to consider, too, when it comes to keeping lips smooth. Some people prefer to slather on a rich balm, while others prefer a mess-free method in the form of a squeeze-tube or twist-up bottle that houses a more solid formula. You can go for a subtle tint and soft fragrance, or skip those things altogether and go clean and classic. Ahead are the best lip balms for peeling lips, no matter which type of formula you prefer.
1The Overall Best Lip Balm For Peeling Lips
Aquaphor Lip Repair
$4
Amazon
Formulated specifically with chapped lips in mind, Aquaphor's Lip Repair still contains the same moisturizing ingredients as the brand's classic Healing Ointment (glycerin and panthenol), but contains even more nourishing ingredients like shea butter and castor seed oil. To soothe irritation, it also includes chamomile essence, and it's completely preservative- and fragrance-free, so even the most sensitive skin types can use it without worry.
2Best Tinted Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm (2 Pack)
$4
Amazon
Think of this as a more sophisticated take on Burt's Bees classic balm. While the brand now makes several naturally-tinted and scented options, the Pomegranate Lip Balm gets my top vote. It still contains the original balm's hydrating combo of beeswax and coconut oil, but with the added benefits of pomegranate seed oil. Not only does it add a fresh, fruity scent, but pomegranate seed oil is also anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants that protect damaged lips, so it naturally helps calm irritation. Plus, this balm gives a your-lips-but-better flush of color — and for just $4, you'll get two tubes.
3Best Non-Shiny Lip Balm
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
$8
Amazon
Not everyone wants a glossy sheen on their lips, so when you want a hydrating balm sans shine, reach for Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm — a longtime favorite that's widely-loved for its matte finish and smooth texture. Shea butter and avocado oil moisturize and condition lips while vitamin E and green tea extract work to protect them from further damage. Plus, it even has an SPF of 25 to prevent damage from the sun.
4Best Value Pack
Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Mini (6 Pack)
$11
Amazon
This balm comes in a pack of six — for just over $10. Plus, while looks aren't everything, this tiny pink tub is also very cute. The Lip Therapy Rosy Mini contains the same lip-protecting Vaseline jelly (aka petroleum jelly) as its original counterpart, but with a rose scent and the subtlest hint of pink color that makes chapped lips look instantly healthy. While it comes in cocoa butter and crème brûlée "flavors," too, the rose has been a staple in every bag I've owned or desk space I've occupied over the past several years. Fair warning, though: the fact that it comes in a tub means your hands will get a little messy, but you can just rub the excess Vaseline onto your cuticles to keep them moisturized, too.
5Best Overnight Lip Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
$20
Amazon
Okay, so this might not technically be a lip balm, but Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask lands a spot on the list for when your lips have reached that point where all hope is lost. If applying lip balm like it's your full-time job doesn’t seem to be relieving your chapped lips, try smoothing this on just before bed with the mini spatula Laneige includes. Not only is the sleep mask formulated with the brand's own Moisture Wrap Technology that contains super-hydrating hyaluronic acid, but it also contains a mix of vitamin C-rich berry extracts that gently melt away dead skin cells and eliminate flakiness. Plus, it smells delicious.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.