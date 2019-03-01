There are few beauty products more important than lip balm, especially when extreme weather conditions begin to take their toll on your skin. During the summer, or winter, the glaring sun and harsh, chilly winds can cause more than just lip dryness, like scabbing and flaking. To keep yourself safe on sunny hikes, beach days, or when hitting the slopes, it's crucial to keep one of the best lip balm for peeling lips on hand.

But what makes for a better balm? Ingredients like petroleum jelly and glycerin, which give balms a thicker, gel-like texture, act to form a protective barrier that traps moisture in your lips. Though petroleum has gotten a bad rap because it's derived from crude oil, it's FDA-approved and purified long before it makes its way into your beauty products. When you pair one of these rich emollients with other hydrating ingredients, like shea butter, beeswax, or avocado oil, you have a winning formula that helps to repair even the driest of lips.

If your lips are peeling, you can also benefit from an overnight treatment that helps exfoliate dead skin. While this may seem counterintuitive, by using a product that naturally exfoliates your lips and still contains conditioning ingredients, you can remove any build-up of flaky, dry skin without causing further irritation.

Of course, there are personal preferences to consider, too, when it comes to keeping lips smooth. Some people prefer to slather on a rich balm, while others prefer a mess-free method in the form of a squeeze-tube or twist-up bottle that houses a more solid formula. You can go for a subtle tint and soft fragrance, or skip those things altogether and go clean and classic. Ahead are the best lip balms for peeling lips, no matter which type of formula you prefer.

1 The Overall Best Lip Balm For Peeling Lips Aquaphor Lip Repair $4 Amazon See On Amazon Formulated specifically with chapped lips in mind, Aquaphor's Lip Repair still contains the same moisturizing ingredients as the brand's classic Healing Ointment (glycerin and panthenol), but contains even more nourishing ingredients like shea butter and castor seed oil. To soothe irritation, it also includes chamomile essence, and it's completely preservative- and fragrance-free, so even the most sensitive skin types can use it without worry.

2 Best Tinted Lip Balm Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm (2 Pack) $4 Amazon See On Amazon Think of this as a more sophisticated take on Burt's Bees classic balm. While the brand now makes several naturally-tinted and scented options, the Pomegranate Lip Balm gets my top vote. It still contains the original balm's hydrating combo of beeswax and coconut oil, but with the added benefits of pomegranate seed oil. Not only does it add a fresh, fruity scent, but pomegranate seed oil is also anti-inflammatory and full of antioxidants that protect damaged lips, so it naturally helps calm irritation. Plus, this balm gives a your-lips-but-better flush of color — and for just $4, you'll get two tubes.

3 Best Non-Shiny Lip Balm Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm $8 Amazon See On Amazon Not everyone wants a glossy sheen on their lips, so when you want a hydrating balm sans shine, reach for Jack Black's Intense Therapy Lip Balm — a longtime favorite that's widely-loved for its matte finish and smooth texture. Shea butter and avocado oil moisturize and condition lips while vitamin E and green tea extract work to protect them from further damage. Plus, it even has an SPF of 25 to prevent damage from the sun.

4 Best Value Pack Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Mini (6 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon This balm comes in a pack of six — for just over $10. Plus, while looks aren't everything, this tiny pink tub is also very cute. The Lip Therapy Rosy Mini contains the same lip-protecting Vaseline jelly (aka petroleum jelly) as its original counterpart, but with a rose scent and the subtlest hint of pink color that makes chapped lips look instantly healthy. While it comes in cocoa butter and crème brûlée "flavors," too, the rose has been a staple in every bag I've owned or desk space I've occupied over the past several years. Fair warning, though: the fact that it comes in a tub means your hands will get a little messy, but you can just rub the excess Vaseline onto your cuticles to keep them moisturized, too.