No matter how much you bundle up in the winter, it's a fact — your lips are going to take a serious beating. Not only are they nearly impossible to keep protected from the elements, but they're also constantly being exposed to moisture from your mouth, which creates the perfect condition for chapped lips. And even though you might already be loyal to one particular brand of balm, it might not be the best option for cold weather-induced dryness, cracking, and flaking. May I, then, introduce you to some of the best lip balms for winter?

The five lip balms on this list stand out not just because they're hydrating, but because they're healing, as well. That's a key component for winter-appropriate lip formulas — they need to be slightly more heavy-duty. Healing ingredients can run the gamut, but they usually include aloe vera, which has wound-healing properties, and synthetics, like glycerine or dimethicone, which create protective barriers to lock in hydration. Coupled with moisturizers like shea butter, cocoa butter, and essential oils, these healing ingredients do more than just soften — they actually help repair chapped, battered lips.

So if you're ready to part with your typical tube and try something different, scroll on to find the best lip balms for winter.

2 The Best Lip Balm With SPF Blistex Daily Conditioning Treatment (6 Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon SPF is a necessary component for healthy lips, even in the winter — and especially if you're going to be skiing or participating in other outdoor activities. That's why this classic treatment from Blistex is a must-have for lips that are looking and feeling worse for the wear. It has an SPF of 20 to protect your lips from the sun, as well as vitamin E, an antioxidant, to protect against free radicals. Cocoa butter seals in moisture, while aloe vera actually helps heal cracking and prevent further peeling. All together, this trio of ingredients creates smooth, nourished lips. And since it comes in a six-pack, you'll have one to store in your bag, winter coat, desk, and more.

3 The Best Tinted Lip Balm Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm $4 Amazon See On Amazon Most tinted lip balm don't provide adequate hydration for the cold weather, which is why Maybelline's Baby Lips stands out from the pack. Formulated with shea butter and petrolatum, it provides a serious dose of moisture while also giving your lips a wash of color. The formula, which provides hydration for up to eight hours, helps to revive and renew your lips in just one week, according to clinical trial results. It's absolutely not sticky and instead leaves balmy, matte sheen behind. Choose from seven subtle shades, including pink, purple, red, and clear.

4 The Best Natural Lip Balm ArtNaturals Lip Balm (6 Pack) $7 Amazon See On Amazon If all-natural ingredients are a top priority for you, you'll love this six-pack from ArtNaturals. In this formula, beeswax, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and sunflower seed oil mix together to form a beautifully moisturizing and protecting barrier against the harsh elements. Jojoba oil is naturally anti-bacterial, which is a miracle for lips that are already cracked and peeling, and the fatty acids from the sunflower seed oil help moisturize and soften. Toss in the wound-healing abilities of aloe vera, and you've got a recipe for a seriously hydrating lip balm. And the fun part about this six-pack is that each one has a different flavor. All that, for under $10!