To make bathing feel extra luxe and effective at sloughing off dead skin cells, you need the best loofahs in your shower caddy. Why, you ask? They deep clean and provide major exfoliation to reveal brighter skin.

Dr. Jessica Weiser, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City, confirmed to InStyle that they're really great — when taken care of properly. You should 100 percent replace your loofah frequently (as soon as they start to stink or look discolored) and make sure it fully dries in between uses to reduce bacteria buildup. And if you want to take it to the next level, Dr. Weiser actually recommended heating them up every so often. She told the magazine, "Intermittently, it's helpful to microwave or heat a damp loofah to increase the temperature and destroy bacteria or fungi that may be living in the holes and creases."

Care and safety aside, when searching for the best loofahs for exfoliating your skin, it's also important to consider the features you value. Do you want a natural or synthetic loofah? How big? Is a handle a dealbreaker? Believe it or not, they are not all the same, and, here, I've compiled five of the best loofahs you can get on Amazon. These are all different shapes and sizes, so don't be afraid to pick up more than one.

1 The Overall Best Loofah That Comes In A Pack Of Three Natural Spa Beauty Egyptian Organic Loofah $17 (3 Pack) Amazon Buy Now Natural Spa's Beauty Egyptian Organic Loofahs are my overall top pick considering durability, price, and quality. Made with natural, chemical-free Egyptian cotton, these loofah sponges exfoliate the skin just enough — without causing any irritation. They're 6 inches long and compact enough to reach every inch of your body. Word to the wise: These will arrive dried and compressed, so you'll need to soak them in hot water for 15 minutes to plump them up before use.

3 A Value Pack Of Loofah Pads Exfoliating Scrubber Loofah Sponge Pads $17 (8 Pack) Amazon Buy Now This eight-pack of loofah sponge pads offers the most bang for your buck. They're hypoallergenic and sustainably sourced — all for just $17. In case you're unfamiliar, these pads exfoliate just like a regular loofah would, but their soft terry cloth is much gentler. They're 4 by 6 inches and beyond easy to reuse and replace as needed. Even better, they come with two free suction hooks for easy shower storage.