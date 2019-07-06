The 5 Best Massage Chair Pads
Is there anything more luxurious or well-deserved than a massage in your own home? The best massage chair pads can morph any chair into an instant home massage unit. There are several things to consider when picking one out:
- Custom Functions: Most massage pads offer a blend of customizable features such as target zones, kneading styles, and vibration intensity. Choose one that has the functions which are most important to you.
- Heat Mechanism: While practically every massage pad is built with some kind of heating mechanism, the styles are wide-ranging. Some only have it in the seat, while others extend it to the lower-back. The best massage pads have heat that runs the full length of your back, and even up to your head and neck. Check that it can be turned on or off and that reviewers say it stays warm.
- Padding Materials: The fabric on the exterior should be soft as well as durable. Polyester, leather, and leatherette usually offer the best combination of plushness and strength. It should also have sturdy straps to help it stay in place.
With this in mind, check out my list of the best massage chair pads below with options that tick off all of these boxes.
1. The Overall Best: A Top-Rated Massage Chair Pad
This top-rated massage chair pad has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon and for good reason. In addition to offering neck and back heat which reviewers say feels warm and luxurious, it's loaded with other bells and whistles. First of all, the deep-kneading massage nodes can be customized to your specific preferences: Set them on a specific zone to target an especially sore area or put it in full-body mode to travel the length of your back. You can also program them to perform in either rotating shiatsu motions or gentle swirling patterns. The features extend beyond your back and up to your neck, with a special function to choose heat or no heat.
There's also a bottom cushion with three vibration settings. The pad itself is made from soft, durable leatherette with sturdy elastic straps to keep it from sliding around. As a bonus, it has a 15-minute automatic shutoff feature to keep things safe and conserve energy.
2. The Runner-Up
This popular massage chair pad is another great choice that boasts hundreds of positive reviews. It doesn't have quite as many customizable features, but it's more than $50 cheaper, so the trade-off may be worth it. Much like the first choice, it has four sturdy shiatsu nodes that offer soothing deep tissue massage up and down your back. You can choose between full-body and lower-back mode, or put it on one specific spot. There's heat on the lower back, like my first pick, but it doesn't extend to the neck. Another difference is that the shiatsu nodes don't offer a choice of massage styles. However, the fabric is made with high-quality leather and, like the first option, the seat offers three levels of vibration.
3. The Best Heated Massage Chair Pad
If you're someone who likes your massages extra-warm and cozy, this heated massage chair pad is an excellent choice. Although most massagers offer some sort of heat function, this one runs the full length of the chair including the head and neck. Reviewers also say positive things about the heat's strength. In addition to its warmth, the chair pad has four standard shiatsu massage nodes, three custom massage zones, and several levels of seat vibration to choose from. It also has a handheld controller and your choice of clockwise or counterclockwise massage directions.
4. The Best Vibrating Chair Pad
While this vibrating massage chair pad doesn't have any deep-tissue shiatsu massage nodes (it's only a vibrating pad), the device is nevertheless a great budget option which, according to reviewers, still feels amazing. It's built with six strong vibrating motors that offer customizable zones depending on where you're the most sore. You can run it on your upper-back, mid-back, lower-back, or thighs — and there's also an option for engaging all four zones at once. Each zone showcases four levels of intensity, so you can set the vibration to be as gentle or as powerful as you'd like it. The cozy pad also delivers heat the full length of your back as well as on the seat, and it has an auto-shutoff function for safety. The exterior material is made of 100 percent polyester, and it has an adjustable strap to hold it in place.
Bonus: This Heated Foot Massager
If you're someone who just can't get enough relaxation, this soothing shiatsu foot massager is an awesome way to round out your self-care collection. It's equipped with 18 deep-tissue nodes that are engineered around your feet's natural acupuncture points. It has an optional heat function as well as a simple toe-touch control, so you can tap it on while it's under your desk or on the floor without any hassle. The base is large enough to fit a wide range of foot sizes, and it's portable, too. "This is the most amazing foot massager I have ever experienced," wrote one reviewer. "The massage is intense and touches the key spots on the feet and has made me feel better."
