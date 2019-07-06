This top-rated massage chair pad has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon and for good reason. In addition to offering neck and back heat which reviewers say feels warm and luxurious, it's loaded with other bells and whistles. First of all, the deep-kneading massage nodes can be customized to your specific preferences: Set them on a specific zone to target an especially sore area or put it in full-body mode to travel the length of your back. You can also program them to perform in either rotating shiatsu motions or gentle swirling patterns. The features extend beyond your back and up to your neck, with a special function to choose heat or no heat.

There's also a bottom cushion with three vibration settings. The pad itself is made from soft, durable leatherette with sturdy elastic straps to keep it from sliding around. As a bonus, it has a 15-minute automatic shutoff feature to keep things safe and conserve energy.