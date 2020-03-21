A deep, relaxing massage is one of life's best treats — especially with a luxe oil that makes your muscles melt. But if your skin tends to get irritated easily, you have to be extra careful to find the best massage oils for sensitive skin before you lie on the table.

Heavily scented ingredients tend to be a trigger for delicate skin tissue, so it's important to check the label before you buy. The scent itself isn't necessarily a bad thing, but lots of beauty products and toiletries are made with harsh chemicals and dyes to amp up fragrance, which is a definite no-no for sensitive skin. You'll want to be on the lookout for a gentle massage oil that's made with as many organic and natural ingredients as possible to minimize exposure to skin irritants.

You also want to consider the viscosity, or thickness, of an oil, too. If your pores tend to get clogged up and inflamed easily, look for a high-quality massage oil made from ingredients that glide over the skin without leaving behind a greasy layer. Grape-seed and avocado oils are great choices, and they're also chockfull of skin-nourishing antioxidants.

Let's face it: There are so many massages oils out there, and a lot of them aren't great for your skin. Here's a roundup of some of the best massage oils on the market so you can finally relax knowing your skin is in good hands.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

1. This Gentle Grape-Seed Oil That Won't Block Pores Maple Holistics Pure Grapeseed Oil $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This grape-seed massage oil won't clog your pores and comes out of the bottle as a thin, silky texture that glides over your skin. And because it's made with 100% natural oils and free of dyes, chemicals, or parabens, it's a great pick for all skin types. It's also made by cold pressing, a process of extracting the oils that helps retain the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals in the formula. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave, saying they love this oil for everything from massages to moisturizing. According to one reviewer: "I love this product! It's great as a base moisturizer under makeup and gentle on combination/sensitive skin. I've also mixed in some essential oils for massage. Well done! I encourage you to try it!"

2. This Unscented Oil That's Infused With Herbal Ingredients Ora's Amazing Herbal Unscented Body Oil $22 | Amazon See On Amazon For a slightly higher price, this unscented herbal massage oil is a fantastic oil free synthetics, fragrances, and parabens. The base is made from pure Italian grape-seed oil and infused with a variety of herbs like calendula, comfrey, and thyme, that herbalists have used for centuries to heal and calm irritated skin. All of their nourishing properties have been extracted to make this oil potent, but not overpowering. According to one reviewer: "For those people who are sensitive to smells, this body oil is AWESOME!! It is light and soaks right in, leaving you moisturized without feeling greasy! If you are looking for a body moisturizer WITHOUT a scent, this body oil is incredible, but also gluten-free and cruelty free. Also, it uses plenty of natural ingredients."

3. This Non-Greasy Oil That's Free Of Fragrances, Sulfates & Parabens Horbaach Abyssinian Oil (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Like others on this list, this abyssian oil is free of parabens and fragrances. But, unlike other massage oils here, this two-pack of oil bottles is designed with a glass dropper. A little bit also goes a long way with this oil, so even though it comes in a set of two 4-ounce bottles, you only need a few drops for a deeply relaxing massage. Amazon reviewers rave that this formula is lightweight and non-greasy, two big ups if your skin or pores are prone to clogging or inflammation. According to one reviewer: "I have extremely sensitive skin that breaks out in hives if I use something too synthetic or scented, but this oil doesn't aggravate my face at all."

4. This Minty Oil Blend That's Anti-Inflammatory Brookethorne Naturals Refresh Massage Oil $17 | Amazon See On Amazon For sore muscles, this minty massage oil is the best of the best. It's made from a "nut-free" blend of apricot kernel, jojoba, coconut, and grape-seed oils, all of which are packed with nourishing vitamins and antioxidants to keep skin hydrated. (Note: While this formula lacks any trace of tree nuts and is a great pick for those with tree nut allergies, it does still have coconut in the formula.) This blend is also infused with high-quality peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils to help muscles relax and unwind while you indulge in your massage. Amazon reviewers agree that the naturally anti-inflammatory properties of the ingredients in this oil blend work wonders for stiff muscles. This formula is also hypoallergenic, and free of parabens and phthalates, making it a great pick for sensitive skin types. According to one reviewer: "I am always hesitant to purchase scented items online because I am sensitive to smells but this oil does not disappoint! It has a subtle relaxing scent and a little goes a long way! I wish they made it in lotion form as I already use their ‘Relax’ lotion as my everyday moisturizer and would enjoy alternating with this scent."