One of the common misconceptions about vibrators is that they have to be huge in order to get the job done. Think back to Samantha Jones in Sex in the City — she wielded a Hitachi Magic Wand big enough to work the knots out of a football player's back. It makes sense why folks think that — bigger can often times mean better. But like with other aspects of sexuality, it's not the size that matters. It's what you do with it. And when it comes to the best mini vibrators on the market, it turns out that best things really do come in smaller packages.

Tiny vibes also have other things going for them aside from their size. Since they're smaller, they travel well, and are easy to discreetly stash into your carry-on bag. They also tend to be a lot quieter than their larger counterparts, making them great for holiday visits home to your parent's house — or when your roommate is snoozing in the room next door and you don't want to wake them up.

In other words, the best mini vibrators offer just as much strength as their larger counterparts — they're just a lot easier to hold in your hand. Below, five great picks you can get on Amazon.

1. Best Mini Wand Vibrator Shibari The Original Mini Halo $30 Amazon See On Amazon Shibari's The Original Mini Halo is a little wand that's perfectly sized to fit in your hand — and work against your clit. Customers love a wand because of how concentrated the vibrations are within the head. The Shibari Original has 20 different vibration speeds and patterns, giving you a unique experience regardless of how you choose to use it. It's made of soft silicone, which lends a realistic feeling to the toy. But keep in mind, that material means you should only use it with a non-silicone lube.

2. Best Mini Vibrator With Massaging Nubs Viala Svakom Mini Vibrator $22 Amazon See On Amazon Imagine if your wand vibrator got together with your favorite rabbit vibrator and had a baby. That baby would be the Viala Svakom Mini Vibrator. This vibe, which is shaped kind of like a shower head, is outfitted with dozens of little nubs that gently tickle your clit to orgasm. It's ergonomically designed to sit directly against your clit, and has five different speeds and vibration patterns to spice up your self-play. It's waterproof, USB-chargeable, and super quiet, so you won't wake your roommate with your buzzing. You can also use this as a back massager — just make sure to clean it in between uses.

3. Best Mini Vibrator That Looks Like A Tongue Auxfun Clitoris Vibrator For Women $22 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer some tongue action alongside your vibrations, say hello to the Auxfun Clitoris Vibrator For Women. Its tongue-shaped design sits flat against your clit, and the little notches cut into the tip create a unique sensation that will rock you to orgasm. This little guy is teeny, too — as in, it fits in the palm of your hands. It has three vibration strengths and nine different patterns, so you'll never get tired of this toy. It's also rechargeable, which means it's stronger than a battery-operated toy. And since it's made of medical-grade silicone, you don't have to worry about it irritating your most sensitive bits.

4. Best Mini Vibrating Egg Vivi1990 Ero Wireless Waterproof Love Egg (2 Pack) $43 Amazon See On Amazon Want to make a good friend? Then buy this two-pack of the Ero Wireless Waterproof Love Eggs and gift one to your BFF. This little egg heats up at the tip, providing some exciting temperature play for your self-pleasure time. You can use it on the outside of your body, or slip it into your vagina and use it with the included remote control. Or, if you're feeling frisky, you can involve your partner and give them control. Either way, you'll love the 12 speeds it offers to pleasure both your clit and your G-spot. And since it's waterproof, you can bring it into the bath for some wet and wild fun.